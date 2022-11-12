ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound, TX

Guyer dominates FM Marcus 42-7 in bi-district playoff matchup

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
 2 days ago
Buy Now Guyer's Eli Bowen (18) jumps over Marcus defender Chance Sautter (3) to gain yardage during their playoff game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, November 11, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Al Key/DRC

A slow-burning playoff game on a cold, windy night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex ended with Guyer taking a dominant 42-7 win over Flower Mound Marcus.

Buy Now Guyer's Ahmed Yussuf (30) runs through an arm tackle by Marcus defender Matthew Bryant (48) for a touchdown during their playoff game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, November 11, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Al Key/DRC

The Smithville High School football team will have a game with Gatesville High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
