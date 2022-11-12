ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Veterans Voices: Valley war memorials continue to honor veterans

By Marco Ramirez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWNk2_0j83fizI00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Veterans Day marks a time to honor and remember the men and women who have fought for our freedom. Across the Valley, there are various sites where people can go to honor these heroes.

“We fought together to get our democracy. We fought, and we died, and we continue to do that,” said Col. Frank Plummer.

Col. Plummer is a World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veteran. An Oklahoma native, Plummer settled in McAllen, where he retired in 1975. Plummer tells ValleyCentral the RGV has a large veteran population, and for that reason, he wanted to pay tribute to the Valley men and women who gave their lives.

“I was not interested in just a statue, I have seen them all over the country,” Plummer said. ” Let’s recognize them for what they have done.”

Mission Veterans Day events happening this weekend

Plummer first laid out plans for the Veterans Memorial of Texas in 1988. After raising enough money and getting five acres of land from the City of McAllen, Plummer was able to start construction in 1999.

Plummer credits the veterans across South Texas for making the memorial what it is today.

“We formed a group with people from the Purple Heart American Legion from Harlingen,” Plummer said. “We also had them from all across. I went up and down all the way from Laredo to Brownsville.”

The War Memorial of Texas holds the names and pictures of Valley veterans who were killed in action. But the purpose of the memorial is not just to remember and honor, it’s also to educate.

“What we want them to do is to get those moments or seconds or something that teaches them something very precious,” Plummer said. “Many people die because they fight to keep it.”

Chilly, rainy Veterans Day weekend ahead

In Harlingen, the Iwo Jima Memorial was donated to the Marine Military Academy in 1981. Academy officials tell ValleyCentral having this monument on campus gives students and visitors a chance to reflect.

“It just signifies that our military is very necessary and that we use those same principles at the school,” said Gloria Bowling. “That is what makes the Marine Military Academy different from any other school.”

While many will be visiting these monuments on Veterans Day, the Marine Military Academy believe it is something that should be done year round.

“Well they need to give back and that’s what a lot of them do when they come here is that they are remembering their fellow family members or officers that they new that have served way back, what they call is the greater generation which now is totally different.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

David Espinoza
4d ago

My brothers and I are veterans my oldest brother died in Vietnam January 9 1968!!. We dedended the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA for UNITED STATES CITIZENS only!!.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

SPECIAL: Veterans Voices, honoring our veterans

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to honor Veterans and those serving in the armed forces, ValleyCentral aired a special titled Veterans Voices. The special highlighted several local veterans and veteran inspired memorials. One Valley motorcycle club help returning veterans adjust back to civilian life. The motorcycle club known as the Sand Devils, is […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pay It 4ward: Local police officer becomes published author

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A police officer is best known to protect and serve, but sometimes there are those that go beyond the badge.  In this week’s CBS 4 Pay It 4ward Series, we are introducing you to La Joya ISD Police Sergeant Roberto Bañuelos who isn’t just holding the line, but also the books.  “It’s […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Veterans Voices: A class project becomes a Veterans Memorial in Alamo

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every Nov. 11, Alamo residents gather at the Alamo Veterans Memorial located on Alamo Road, to honor their hometown heroes.  “It’s a beautiful park, we use it every November the 11th for Veterans Day,” Mayor Diana Martinez said. “This is where we have our ceremony.” It’s a true patriotic sight for all who […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission PD to host turkey giveaway for 100 families

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Planned Parenthood hosts brunch to raise funds

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Planned Parenthood hosted its inaugural brunch to raise funds for its clinics in Harlingen and Brownsville.  Award-wining journalist Paola Ramos, joined the event hosted by Planned Parenthood. In 2016 Ramos embarked on a cross-country quest, including the Rio Grande Valley, to understand what binds and defines the Latino community.  “People here, you […]
HARLINGEN, TX
B106

Very Modern Home in McAllen, Texas Has a 2-Story Master Closet

Across the great state of Texas there are so many different home styles to choose from. Everything from a farm and ranch style property to something very modern and prices can change so much depending on the area of Texas that you are looking. But after finding this home in McAllen, Texas I’m not sure if I have ever seen anything that looked so modern, it almost feels like something out of a movie.
MCALLEN, TX
anjournal.com

Panama Unit redux

Like most legitimate media outlets related to news gathering, the Associated Press has seen revenues decline over the past decade, and yet the nonprofit news agency founded in 1846 continues to roll out exceptional news, profile pieces on a regular basis. Such is the mind-boggling story the AP (apnews. com) published this week titled: “DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war.’” The story was written by Jim Mustian and Joshua Goodman.The story is reminiscent of the profile piece Rolling Stone published about Hidalgo County’s infamous Panama Unit in January 2015 titled: “America’s Dirtiest Cops: Cash, Cocaine and Corruption ...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
utrgvrider.com

Making the dream become a reality

After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Preparations underway for Brownsville's Holiday Village

It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas over at Dean Porter Park in Brownsville. Brownsville city officials and volunteers started putting up cottages for their annual Holiday Village on Monday. From now until opening day next week, Santa's helpers will decorate 34 cottages with cultural, historical and whimsical...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna ISD introduces only early childhood stand-alone campus in RGV

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District has opened the Rio Grande Valley’s only early childhood stand-alone campus. “My favorite part about learning is when we do fun activities,” said Gisselle Salinas, a first grader at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. The newly designated early childhood campus serves students from Pre-K to second grade. “Our […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD hosts life-saving skills training for teachers and students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District middle school students and teachers can now participate in the KATA training, which helps teach STEM skills. According to a press release by Texas A&M RGV Advance Manufacturing Hub, the training will take place from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Tuesday at Faulk Middle School at 200 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy