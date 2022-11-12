Veterans Voices: Valley war memorials continue to honor veterans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Veterans Day marks a time to honor and remember the men and women who have fought for our freedom. Across the Valley, there are various sites where people can go to honor these heroes.

“We fought together to get our democracy. We fought, and we died, and we continue to do that,” said Col. Frank Plummer.

Col. Plummer is a World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veteran. An Oklahoma native, Plummer settled in McAllen, where he retired in 1975. Plummer tells ValleyCentral the RGV has a large veteran population, and for that reason, he wanted to pay tribute to the Valley men and women who gave their lives.

“I was not interested in just a statue, I have seen them all over the country,” Plummer said. ” Let’s recognize them for what they have done.”

Plummer first laid out plans for the Veterans Memorial of Texas in 1988. After raising enough money and getting five acres of land from the City of McAllen, Plummer was able to start construction in 1999.

Plummer credits the veterans across South Texas for making the memorial what it is today.

“We formed a group with people from the Purple Heart American Legion from Harlingen,” Plummer said. “We also had them from all across. I went up and down all the way from Laredo to Brownsville.”

The War Memorial of Texas holds the names and pictures of Valley veterans who were killed in action. But the purpose of the memorial is not just to remember and honor, it’s also to educate.

“What we want them to do is to get those moments or seconds or something that teaches them something very precious,” Plummer said. “Many people die because they fight to keep it.”

In Harlingen, the Iwo Jima Memorial was donated to the Marine Military Academy in 1981. Academy officials tell ValleyCentral having this monument on campus gives students and visitors a chance to reflect.

“It just signifies that our military is very necessary and that we use those same principles at the school,” said Gloria Bowling. “That is what makes the Marine Military Academy different from any other school.”

While many will be visiting these monuments on Veterans Day, the Marine Military Academy believe it is something that should be done year round.

“Well they need to give back and that’s what a lot of them do when they come here is that they are remembering their fellow family members or officers that they new that have served way back, what they call is the greater generation which now is totally different.”

