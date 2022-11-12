ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Fur-free gala: Celebs speak up for animals at NYC event

By Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JuyA_0j83fKzy00

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – What do all the people packed into a gala at Cipriani 42nd Street have in common, other than lots of expendable cash and a strong fashion sense? It’s a love of animals.

Just ask actor Justin Theroux, who brought his beloved rescue pit bull Kuma to the fur-free gala.

“Dogs and animals are essentially at the whim of what human beings do, and that’s a shame because human beings are the most predatory animals,” Theroux told PIX11 News. “They don’t have voices. They rely on the wonderful people here.”

At the Humane Society’s “To the Rescue!” gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan, the tickets started at $1,200 per person and went all the way up to $50,000, and there was a lot of soft cuddly faux fur in the room.

“It’s beautiful. It feels amazing,” said Synthia Murdock, a fur-free advocate. “You would never know it’s not real. It’s faux fur.”

As animal lovers nibbled on a totally vegan menu of eggplant crostini, artichoke alla romana and zucchini chips, hosts Andy Cohen and Georgina Bloomberg explained why we all should be working towards a fur-free society.

“The Humane Society does so much great work in so many different directions,” Cohen told PIX11 News. “As so many people learned during the pandemic, rescuing animals is the jam, the way to go. There are so many animals in need.”

“You can still be high-end and fashionable and still be sustainable and not hurt animals,” Bloomberg said.

Neiman Marcus has pledged to be fur-free by next spring. Stella McCartney had a recycled polyester coat on display.

There were also vegetable cashmere sweaters and faux leather bags made out of vegetable derivatives.

The designer Dolce & Gabbana, already fur-free, does like to feature animal prints, just not made by real animals.

“We care about animals and we care about confronting animal cruelty,” said Susan Atherton, Humane Society board chair. “And we really see no reason why anyone other than animals needs to wear fur.”

Mars, Incorporated was honored with the Corporate Consciousness Award at the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Female inmate found dead in New Jersey jail cell, officials say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid but she was pronounced dead […]
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PopSugar

Megan Fox Stuns in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Front-Slit Pants

Megan Fox might just the queen of lace-up details, corsets, and slits, as she demonstrated while out to dinner in Brentwood, CA, on Oct. 24. The 36-year-old actor, who is styled by Maeve Reilly, opted for a white monochrome look by Anna October consisting of flared pants with a front zipper and slits that extended from the hips down to the ankles, fastened with delicate hook-and-eye closures; an ivory satin panel corset with side lace-up details; and a long leather Acne Studios trench coat with half-slit sleeves and buckles at the wrists.
BRENTWOOD, CA
PIX11

Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
PIX11

Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. Jermaine Hickson, 42, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after first opening fire on officers responding to gunshots, police said. No NYPD members were injured in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum Transforms Into Catwoman With Latex Catsuit & Thigh-High Boots for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party

Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, attended her mother’s 21st annual Halloween party in New York yesterday. The German-American tapped into her comic book knowledge for her Catwoman costume inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic depiction of the character in the film “Batman Returns.” Posed for some playful pictures alongside Heidi, who was dressed as a gigantic worm, the 18-year-old model made waves with her all-black outfit consisting of a fitted black latex high-neck catsuit with a pleasing shine. Klum paired the sleek style alongside the comic book antiheroine’s iconic black leather cat ear mask, complete with stark white stitching. Klum...
whowhatwear

I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order

I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
PIX11

Actors sleep outdoors in NYC in solidarity with homeless youth

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets. Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Three Rikers correction officers allegedly faked needing sick leave for months

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three Rikers Island correction officers allegedly fraudulently took sick leave for months during a jail staffing crisis, prosecutors said Thursday.  Collectively, Steven Cange, Monica Coaxum and Eduardo Trinidad allegedly fraudulently got more than $380,000 in salary while pretending to be sick, officials said. Cange was on sick leave from March 2021 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy