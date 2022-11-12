ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

SEAACA Dealing With Critical Influx of Unwanted Animals

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151PES_0j83fJ7F00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding.

SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded to encompass 14 cities that are not served by Los Angeles County Animal Care. Its shelter at 9777 Seaaca St. in Downey is frequently overcrowded with the burden of serving communities with a combined population of approximately 900,000 people.

On Wednesday, the shelter sent a notice to its rescue partners with a long list of animals on its "All Alert Report" who are "in need of a rapid exit strategy from SEAACA's Care Center." Those who have not secured a commitment by their mandatory pick-up deadlines are subject to euthanasia, with the various deadlines occurring this weekend and next week.

The list of endangered animals included 27 dogs, 14 cats and 15 rabbits.

The SEAACA shelter is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for browsing, but also takes adoption holds and appointments by phone. Animals currently at the shelter can be viewed at www.seaaca.org/adoptions/view-our-animals. More information can be found at www.seaaca.org, or by calling 562-803-3301.

SEAACA is running a "Fall in Love" promotion through Nov. 30 offering a $15 adoption fee for cats and $30 for dogs who weigh 30 pounds or more.

With most of the attention generally paid to dogs and cats, rabbits are often overlooked, but they are also a sad and persistent presence at shelters.

Lejla Hadzimuratovic, founder and president of Bunny World Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that's rescued thousands of unwanted rabbits from shelters and owner surrenders since 2008, was frantically trying to arrange for fosters or adopters for the 16 rabbits, but her group is already stretched thin caring for bunnies they normally rescue from the six shelters in the city of Los Angeles.

BWF was able to pull three of the 15 alerted rabbits from SEAACA, and Hadzimuratovic is asking interested parties to adopt directly from SEAACA or contact her to foster at info@bunnyworldfoundation.org.

"Bunny World Foundation is deeply saddened at witnessing the dire situation at SEAACA and struggling to assist with pulling each and every discarded rabbit on death row," Hadzimuratovic said. "The shelter claims that they do not have space to house so many animals and are reaching out to partners on daily basis to clear the shelter of dogs, cats, and rabbits. They do not have the resources to find out the gender of rabbits scheduled for euthanasia, let alone to spay/neuter them prior to sending them to partners."

She blames people who breed bunnies and those who fail to spay and neuter their pet rabbits for much of the overpopulation problem.

"When you buy a bunny, no matter where you buy that bunny from, you are supporting the breeders and the bunny mill owners. Please, never ever buy, always adopt; we promise you that whatever bunny you want, there is one waiting for you in a shelter or rescue today," she said. "If you have never adopted a bunny, then you have missed out on the most fantastic feeling, it's that feeling of saving a life. Ask anyone who has done it, and they will tell you the same, that bunny will repay you with a lifetime of love and affection."

Anyone considering adopting a domestic rabbit should do their homework first and know what to expect, for although they're undeniably adorable, rabbits are not low-maintenance pets. They require a specific diet of hay, pellets and green vegetables, humane indoor housing in a bunny-proofed room, veterinary care when necessary and understanding of their emotional needs, which are different from cats and dogs.

They're not ideal pets for small children, as they respond best to quiet energy and can be easily spooked by the hyperactivity of a child. Most bunnies do not like to be picked up or held, may scratch or bite in an effort to get free, and can be seriously injured or even killed if they're dropped.

Advocates for the animals do want them to be adopted into loving homes, but they stress that adoption is a serious commitment that requires a willingness to learn the ropes.

Retail sales of rabbits, dogs and cats is prohibited in California, but direct sales are still permitted, including online, and illegal street sales occur in urban areas where baby bunnies are sometimes deceptively marketed as adult "dwarfs."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Adopters wanted as 50+ animals face euthanasia

LOS ANGELES - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Animal rescue groups dealing with influx of unwanted animals

LOS ANGELES – Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk, and Pico Rivera,...
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter

Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox29.com

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
knock-la.com

Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In

On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy