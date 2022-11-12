Read full article on original website
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
Mark Kelly wins re-election in Arizona, putting Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen.Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice...
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa...
Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate with Cortez Masto's victory in Nevada
Democrats keep razor-thin control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt to win a second term representing Nevada.
New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race
Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire secured re-election on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc. Despite Hassan’s seat initially appearing to be one of the most vulnerable for Senate Democrats, Bolduc’s victory in the Republican primary changed the dynamic of the race and eventually his poor performance in polling led to GOP ad buys being pulled.
Op-Ed: After a bad showing in the midterms, what story are Republicans telling themselves now?
With no 'red wave' happening, Republicans outside of government blame Trump's influence. Elected GOP officials, however, are busy looking for another scapegoat.
Here’s What Could Happen Now That Democrats Clinched the Senate
The Democrats needed a best-case scenario in order to keep the United States Senate. That turned out to be exactly what they got. Senate seats defended in Nevada and Arizona, and a flip of a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, clinched the Senate for the Democrats, as the 2022 midterm elections saw less of a red wave and more of a red ripple from Republicans.
Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns,...
The US must fight for press freedom: even against its closest allies
When American journalist Daniel Pearl was murdered in Pakistan in 2002, the United States sent the FBI to investigate the killing of one of its citizens. After American Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank earlier this year, FBI agents never budged. Why...
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly re-elected to US Senate: reports
Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly has won re-election to the United States Senate, multiple media outlets are projecting.
Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12
As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
District to revive student newspaper axed after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — (AP) — A Nebraska public school district that shuttered a student newspaper following an LGBTQ-focused edition has agreed to bring it back next year in digital form, according to the teacher who advised the publication. That's not good enough, according to a civil rights...
: Midterm elections: Democrats hold Senate after Nevada and Arizona calls; Republicans fewer than 10 wins away from House control
Democrats are projected to retain their hold on the U.S. Senate after winning a key race in Nevada, giving President Joe Biden’s party control of at least one chamber of Congress for the next two years. The Associated Press called Nevada’s Senate race for Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto...
McCain after '06 midterms: 'We Republicans have lost our way'
In 2006, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) joined MTP to reflect on the GOP's poor performance in the midterms.Nov. 13, 2022.
