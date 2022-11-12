ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District

Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire secured re-election on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc. Despite Hassan’s seat initially appearing to be one of the most vulnerable for Senate Democrats, Bolduc’s victory in the Republican primary changed the dynamic of the race and eventually his poor performance in polling led to GOP ad buys being pulled.
KENTUCKY STATE
Here’s What Could Happen Now That Democrats Clinched the Senate

The Democrats needed a best-case scenario in order to keep the United States Senate. That turned out to be exactly what they got. Senate seats defended in Nevada and Arizona, and a flip of a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, clinched the Senate for the Democrats, as the 2022 midterm elections saw less of a red wave and more of a red ripple from Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
The US must fight for press freedom: even against its closest allies

When American journalist Daniel Pearl was murdered in Pakistan​ in 2002, the United States sent the FBI to investigate the killing of one of its citizens. After American Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank ​earlier this year, FBI agents never budged. Why...
Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
