China's economy loses momentum as COVID curbs hit factories, consumers
BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's economy suffered a broad slowdown in October as factory output grew more slowly than expected and retail sales fell for the first time in five months, underscoring faltering demand at home and abroad. The world's second-largest economy is facing a series of headwinds including...
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels
(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried...
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out as China builds new plants
LONDON/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase out coal power despite the energy crunch in the wake of the Ukraine war but China's expanding coal fleet risks counteracting the climate impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the...
New Caledonia nickel plant, a Tesla supplier, cuts supply after leak - Bloomberg
MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Caledonian nickel producer Prony Resources, a supplier to Tesla , will reduce production after a leak from its tailings dam, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The Goro nickel plant reported "limited release of salt-laden liquid" after heavy rain in August, a Prony Resources spokesperson told...
Binance pledges to create crypto industry recovery fund, calls for regulation
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the cryptocurrency exchange plans to launch a fund to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis as the collapse of rival FTX ricochets through the industry. The recovery fund will help "reduce further cascading negative effects of...
Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX. "The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters. "We have terminated...
Mexico to urge U.S., Canada firms to participate in lithium market
MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration will issue a call for U.S. and Canadian companies to participate in the country's incipient lithium market. Mexico does not yet have commercial lithium production, though close to a dozen foreign companies hold...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure...
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person...
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
It's going to be a 'lively December' for gold price - Pepperstone
(Kitco News) Gold is looking at potentially taking out $1,800 and having a great 2023, according to Australian Pepperstone. Gold finally found momentum after seeing seven months of consecutive losses and registering a bottom near $1,620 an ounce. On Tuesday, December gold futures reacted positively to the slower U.S. Producer...
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in blunt talks over Taiwan and North Korea on Monday in a three-hour meeting aimed at preventing strained U.S.-China ties from spilling into a new Cold War. Amid simmering differences on human rights,...
Swedish miner Boliden to shut Outokumpu exploration activities
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden will close its exploration activities in the Outokumpu field and as a consequence of this take a 24.4 million euros ($25.26 million)impairment in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday ahead of an investor update. ($1 = 0.9660 euros) (Reporting...
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
China Gold International reports net income of $23.4M in Q3, notes ‘extremely challenging' market environment
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s total copper production increased by 12% to 46.9 million pounds (21,254 tonnes) from 41.8 million pounds...
Worker at Canada's largest electricity producer charged with spying for China, police say
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - An employee at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec who was involved in researching battery materials has been charged with espionage for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China, Canadian police said on Monday. Chinese-Canadian relations have been choppy in recent years, with both...
Gold price moves closer to $1,800 as U.S. Producer Price Index slows more than expected in October
(Kitco News) Gold ticked up after the U.S. Producer Price Index’s (PPI) acceleration cooled more than expected in October, coming in at 8% on an annual basis versus the expected 8.3%. On a monthly basis, the PPI advanced 0.2% last month after September’s 0.2% gain. Core PPI, which strips...
