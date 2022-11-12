Read full article on original website
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform. It kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kickoff.
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Red Kettle Campaign
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday was the official kick-off of the iconic red kettle season for the Salvation Army of Roanoke. However, the organization is short of volunteer bellringers. Tesa Price, Volunteer Special Event Coordinator for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, said they are short of volunteers, especially because of...
12th annual Virginia’s Veterans Parade celebrates those who fought for our country
ROANOKE, Va. – Nothing will make you feel more patriotic than watching the Veterans Day Parade come through the streets of downtown Roanoke. The 12th annual Veterans Parade was a treat for everyone, especially for those who fought or are fighting for the country. Raymond Starr fought back in...
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS participated in different trainings
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said they had another busy week. The department said they had a busy week of training their team. Volunteers and career members worked together to refresh their skills with self-contained breathing apparatus on Thursday, the department...
Salem facility to offer emergency housing for children in foster care
SALEM, Va. – A new facility in Salem is aiming to serve the rising number of children in foster care with safe and comfortable emergency housing. HopeTree Family Services in Salem renovated one of their cottages to serve as temporary emergency housing for children in foster care. “What we...
HopeTree Emergency Housing For Displaced Children Going Into Immediate Service
Program is in partnership with the Roanoke City and Roanoke County Departments of Social Services. HopeTree Family Services, a provider of mental and behavioral health services, is addressing the need for safe placements for children in foster care with the unveiling of temporary housing for displaced children. At a ribbon cutting and open house, guests […]
'Kids Square' in Roanoke officially opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Construction Zone at Kids Square is now open. This new Construction Zone is a part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square. Sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery, the new 1,500-square-foot space features construction-related exhibits Kids...
HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
Gold’s Gym hosting bench press competition to help veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – Staff members at Gold’s Gym are hosting a bench-press competition to help those who served on the front lines. It’s open to anyone in the Roanoke Valley. The money raised will go toward Healing Strides Virginia, a non-profit dedicated to helping everyone including veterans who suffer from P.T.S.D. with equine therapy.
Lynchburg community comes together after fatal shooting at restaurant
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is mourning the loss of Tyler Johnson after Friday night’s shooting at the Iron and Ale Restaurant. Johnson was the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. “He welcomed people. He loved people. He was a kind kind young man, and he will...
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog
A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County. The Harvest Foundation has made a $685,993 grant to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow its telepsychiatry...
Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
2 residents treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire at the Holland House Apartments on Sunday. Battalion Chief Kenny Turner says the incident happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Fort Avenue. When firefighters...
Community Christmas Store prepares for the holiday season
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store is getting ready for the holiday season. This year, the store is at the Spartan Square shopping center in Salem. Families in need can shop for new toys, clothes and food, all completely free of charge. The store runs entirely...
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
Churches, city leaders come together for walk to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – Residents in Northwest Roanoke came together for a walk to end gun violence on Saturday morning. The walk was organized by Hill Street Baptist Church. One of the focuses of the walk was to hit many of the churches in the Northwest area. Reverend Preston Tyler...
