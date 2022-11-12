ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Union Grove Ruritan Club honors local veterans (Photos)

The Union Grove Ruritan Club honored area veterans at its Veterans Day Dinner at the Community Building in Union Grove on Friday. Veterans of all the armed services and their families were invited to attend a dinner prepared by Union Grove Ruritan Club members, including Hawaiian chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cole slaw, and blackberry, peach and apple cobbler.
UNION GROVE, NC
countynews4you.com

Statesville Police Department Holds Citizens Academy Graduation Ceremony

The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight (8) consecutive weeks learning about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration. In addition to the class hours, participants spent time observing dispatch, riding with a patrol officer, and completing the firearms and situational awareness training simulator. On hand to present the certificates were Mayor Costi Kutteh, Chief David Onley, and Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin.
STATESVILLE, NC
wpcc.edu

WPCC Unveils New Family Medicine Training Office

Western Piedmont Community College has completed renovations, which transformed a classroom into the Clay W. Richardson, MD Family Medicine Training Office. This interactive classroom space was made possible by the family of Dr. Clay Richardson who gifted The Western Piedmont Foundation with a monetary donation to honor his life and legacy.
MORGANTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Local youth pastor writes guide to dragon hunting for kids of all ages

Dragons are a big deal in author Mark T. Collins’ neighborhood. His book, “When Going on a Dragon Hunt,” written with the wit and wisdom of his own family’s experience, is a semi-exhaustive guide for hunting the dragons hiding in yours. Accompanied by illustrator Jonny Jimison’s...
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy

A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas …. A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Most obese...
MONROE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey

Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family in her home on Friday, November 11, 2022. Ann was born April 19, 1943, to the late Francis Holt Sherrill and Selma Word Dishmon Sherrill. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Marshall L....
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes

Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Maple Leaf Health Care Center. Born on January 7, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Lee Curley and Addie Mae. She was preceded in death by her...
STATESVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting

The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
HICKORY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Pamela Joan Englebert

Pamela “Pam” Joan Englebert passed away at her home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Pam was a joy to know and to be around. She loved making “Old Time” music and all of the many folks with whom she played. She valued her years at Central Piedmont Community College and, following her retirement, missed the many friends she made while employed there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How team of goats helps with revitalization of Mooresville park

MOORESVILLE – An 80-legged, environment-friendly team working almost around the clock is eliminating thick vegetation and invasive plants as part of a town project to transform an overgrown creek bed into a walking trail. Twenty goats contracted from Green Goat Land Management are well into their fall mission to...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville. Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville. UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County. Brother...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

