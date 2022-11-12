Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Union Grove Ruritan Club honors local veterans (Photos)
The Union Grove Ruritan Club honored area veterans at its Veterans Day Dinner at the Community Building in Union Grove on Friday. Veterans of all the armed services and their families were invited to attend a dinner prepared by Union Grove Ruritan Club members, including Hawaiian chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, cole slaw, and blackberry, peach and apple cobbler.
iredellfreenews.com
Family Fall Festival planned for November 18 at Mitchell Community College campus
A Family Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, November 18, on the Mitchell Community College campus in Statesville. There will be games and activities, including a pumpkin painting contest, a raffle concessions and a cakewalk. The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Natalie McLean, a student at...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Mooresville awash in red, white and blue for Veterans Day Parade
The Mooresville community lined Main Street on Saturday to cheer on hundreds of veterans, bands, scouts, and supporters who marched to celebrate and thank those who have served America. The parade was the culmination of a week-long Veterans Celebration, including a flag processional and ceremony on Monday, a blood drive...
countynews4you.com
Statesville Police Department Holds Citizens Academy Graduation Ceremony
The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight (8) consecutive weeks learning about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration. In addition to the class hours, participants spent time observing dispatch, riding with a patrol officer, and completing the firearms and situational awareness training simulator. On hand to present the certificates were Mayor Costi Kutteh, Chief David Onley, and Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin.
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
wpcc.edu
WPCC Unveils New Family Medicine Training Office
Western Piedmont Community College has completed renovations, which transformed a classroom into the Clay W. Richardson, MD Family Medicine Training Office. This interactive classroom space was made possible by the family of Dr. Clay Richardson who gifted The Western Piedmont Foundation with a monetary donation to honor his life and legacy.
Newton receives nearly $1 million grant to revitalize Recreation Center
NEWTON, N.C. — The town of Newton has received a $950,000 grant from the state of North Carolina to fund revitalization efforts in the Central Recreation Center. The North Carolina Department of Commerce is providing the grant. The money will support renovation projects at the Recreation Center, which has...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
iredellfreenews.com
Local youth pastor writes guide to dragon hunting for kids of all ages
Dragons are a big deal in author Mark T. Collins’ neighborhood. His book, “When Going on a Dragon Hunt,” written with the wit and wisdom of his own family’s experience, is a semi-exhaustive guide for hunting the dragons hiding in yours. Accompanied by illustrator Jonny Jimison’s...
WLTX.com
United Methodist Church bringing conference to North Carolina amid schism over same-sex marriage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is set to be the stage for a possibly consequential decision within the United Methodist Church, one of the largest mainline Protestant Christian denominations. This month, Methodist denomination leaders announced that Charlotte would host its General Conference from April 23, 2024, through May...
qcnews.com
Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy
A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas …. A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe Air show Saturday and Sunday. Most obese...
iredellfreenews.com
Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey
Ann Holt Sherrill Godfrey, 79, of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family in her home on Friday, November 11, 2022. Ann was born April 19, 1943, to the late Francis Holt Sherrill and Selma Word Dishmon Sherrill. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Marshall L....
Statesville nonprofit gives second chance to disabled veterans with tiny homes
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A veteran is thankful he’s been able to build a life after combat while building tiny homes for his fellow veterans. “I was in a bad place, I did drugs for a number of years to block out a lot of stuff,” Army veteran Christopher Williams said. “It ended up getting me nowhere. Everything I owned was two totes.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes
Mary Frances Mayhew Haynes, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Maple Leaf Health Care Center. Born on January 7, 1934, in Iredell County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Lee Curley and Addie Mae. She was preceded in death by her...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
macaronikid.com
Hickory Kicks off the Holidays with Downtown Parade and Tree Lighting
The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 18. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers...
iredellfreenews.com
Pamela Joan Englebert
Pamela “Pam” Joan Englebert passed away at her home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Pam was a joy to know and to be around. She loved making “Old Time” music and all of the many folks with whom she played. She valued her years at Central Piedmont Community College and, following her retirement, missed the many friends she made while employed there.
lakenormanpublications.com
How team of goats helps with revitalization of Mooresville park
MOORESVILLE – An 80-legged, environment-friendly team working almost around the clock is eliminating thick vegetation and invasive plants as part of a town project to transform an overgrown creek bed into a walking trail. Twenty goats contracted from Green Goat Land Management are well into their fall mission to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville. Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville. UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County. Brother...
