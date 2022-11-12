Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana. Michigan State (1-1), No. 27 (Kenpom) After a gut-punching one-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga — a team that Michigan State dominated for most of the game (late foul calls, ahem, and Jaden Akins’ rustiness really hurt the Spartans in the second half) — the Spartans will have an opportunity to play and beat a better team in Kentucky. This Kentucky team, like the Spartans, is nursing some injuries and dealing with its own adversity, but expect John Calipari’s balanced, high-powered offensive team and deep defensive arsenal of front-court weapons to give Tom Izzo and the Spartans all they can handle.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO