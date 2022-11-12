Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
theonlycolors.com
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball - Nov. 11, 2022
The Michigan State men’s basketball team fell just a basket away from a victory over the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night in San Diego, California. However, the Armed Forces Classic provided an incredible setting for everyone involved as the game was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in service for the United State Navy.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: No. 4 Kentucky Preview
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana. Michigan State (1-1), No. 27 (Kenpom) After a gut-punching one-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga — a team that Michigan State dominated for most of the game (late foul calls, ahem, and Jaden Akins’ rustiness really hurt the Spartans in the second half) — the Spartans will have an opportunity to play and beat a better team in Kentucky. This Kentucky team, like the Spartans, is nursing some injuries and dealing with its own adversity, but expect John Calipari’s balanced, high-powered offensive team and deep defensive arsenal of front-court weapons to give Tom Izzo and the Spartans all they can handle.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State keeps chopping in its quest for a bowl game
Michigan State football defeated Big Ten foe Rutgers on Saturday by a final score of 27-21. In the victory, redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne completed 19 of his 35 pass attempts, threw for 256 yards and had two touchdowns. Both senior wide receiver Jayden Reed and senior tight end Daniel Barker had touchdowns during the game.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo says, “An unbelievable night, we just ran out of bodies”
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team led the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs for much of Friday’s Veterans Day matchup on the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Armed Forces Classic, but was unable to pull out the victory in the end. Despite the 64-63 loss, head coach Tom...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Rutgers
Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State defeats Rutgers, 27-21
The Michigan State Spartans hosted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday and earned a 27-21 victory, despite being down several players due to suspensions and injuries. Michigan State improves to 5-5 overall this season, and 3-4 in Big Ten Conference play, as the Spartans keep hopes alive...
theonlycolors.com
Indiana at Michigan State football set for Noon kickoff on Big Ten Network
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 12 matchup against Indiana has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and will start at Noon Eastern Time. The Indiana Hoosiers return to Spartan Stadium for the third time since the past four seasons as a result of COVID-19 and general scheduling adjustments made in 2020. IU is 1-1 in those prior matchups, falling 40-31 in 2019 but snapping a three-game losing streak in 2020 with a 24-0 shutout win. Prior to that 2020 victory, Indiana had not won in East Lansing since a 37-28 victory in 2001. Michigan State leads the all-time series 49-17-2.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s ice hockey sweeps No. 10 Ohio State
Michigan State men’s ice hockey swept No. 10 Ohio State on Thursday and Friday this week to improve to 8-3-1 overall this season, and 4-1-1 in Big Ten Conference play. With the sweep, MSU moves into first place in the Big Ten. This week’s sweep is the first for...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer holds on to defeat Milwaukee in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Michigan State women's soccer team took on Milwaukee at home for the the program’s first ever chance to host an NCAA Tournament game. It took two overtime periods, but the Spartans defeated the Panthers by a final score of 3-2 in an intense matchup. Michigan State came out...
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Michigan State returns home to Spartan Stadium for the first time in four weeks, welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to East Lansing. The last time the Spartans were in Spartan Stadium, MSU defeated Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime to snap a four-game losing streak. Since then, Michigan State has had a bye week and played back-to-back road games at Michigan and at Illinois.
theonlycolors.com
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Rutgers
The Michigan State Spartans host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at noon Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network. Both teams enter the contest with 4-5 overall records. Michigan State returns home after a surprising win at Illinois, which has reset hopes and expectations for the program this season. MSU needs two wins in the remaining three games to guarantee bowl eligibility. Unfortunately, the Spartans remain shorthanded as the eight players suspended following the Michigan loss have not yet been reinstated.
