NASDAQ
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Investors looking for a high-quality stock in a challenging market should consider The Trade Desk.
S4 Capital enjoys boosted profits as it eyes up more ‘whopper’ clients
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has enjoyed boosted profits, as the boss said its clients’ focus on performance amid forthcoming global recessions will “play to our strengths”.The company reported its gross profit and net revenue reached £250 million in the three months to September 30, up 73% on a reported basis from the £144 million posted this time last year.Revenues also surged by more than two thirds on a reported basis, from £178 million last year to £300 million in the latest quarter.Sir Martin said that the firm has kept up momentum despite political and economic “gloom”...
Investopedia
Walmart May Post Declining Q3 Profit as Retail Slumps
Analysts estimate Walmart will report adjusted EPS of $1.31 vs. $1.45 in Q3 FY 2022 on Nov. 15. Total U.S. comparable sales (excluding fuel sales) are expected to rise, though at a decelerating pace. Revenue is expected to increase by the second-widest margin in nearly two years. Walmart Inc. (WMT),...
3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now
Their shares have taken a beating, but these companies will bounce back.
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
Yahoo!
Wall Street struggles after hawkish Fed comments as FTSE closes higher
The FTSE 100 and European stocks edged higher at the start of a big week when the UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn statement and investors also look ahead to US inflation numbers. Across the pond, Wall Street was lower after hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.
CoinTelegraph
Arbitrum sees steady growth as airdrop speculation leads to increased earnings
Post Ethereum merge, layer-2 blockchains have been catching the eyes of users and investors alike. Research firm Delphi Digital has been tracking Arbitrum since August and recently shared its analysis in a monthly market report. According to data, user behavior and historical analysis show multiple trends of rapid growth in...
NASDAQ
Cabot's (CBT) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4
Cabot Corporation CBT recorded a profit of $94 million or $1.64 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) compared with $29 million or 50 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.55 in the reported quarter,...
Brazil's Embraer narrows Q3 net loss, sees deliveries at lower end of outlook
SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday reported a narrower third quarter net loss and boosted its free cash flow outlook for the full year, but acknowledged that annual deliveries were likely to stay at the lower end of its forecast.
The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring
The consumer price index rose by 7.7% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was considered good news as for the last several months, the jump in the CPI has been between 8% and 9%. However, the single headline figure is […]
insideevs.com
Polestar Doubles Q3 Revenue, Narrows Losses On Strong Deliveries
The third quarter of 2022 was Polestar's best one so far financially, with the electric performance car brand posting more than double revenue and a 33-percent lower operating loss than a year ago. The Swedish automaker reported an operating loss of $196.4 million in Q3, down from $292.9 million a...
tipranks.com
Another Bubble Bursts As Oatly’s Q3 Results Disappoint
Shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) dropped in pre-market trading on Monday as the oat drinks company’s Q3 results missed estimates. The company reported revenues of $183.03 million, a growth of 7% year-over-year but falling short of analysts’ estimates by $28.1 million. Oatly’s loss per share more than...
India's October WPI inflation eases to 8.39% y/y
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased in October to 8.39% year-on-year, the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, government data showed on Monday.
Factbox-Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energy firms are using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits from surging natural gas and fuel prices to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks.
Amazon Tightens Belt as World Waits on Inflation Response and Walmart Q3
It has been a great couple of days for Amazon investors as cooling inflation data triggered a bounce in its sagging stock that hadn’t been seen in months. Notably, Walmart did not participate in that short-term rally, but its value prop and long-term prospects continue to resonate with consumers and investors alike.
FTSE 100 closes at two-month high amid strong European trading
Europe’s top markets continued their recent strong spell as trading sentiment remained calm amid cooling interest rate expectations and the winding down of the latest earnings season.Buoyant health stocks helped to bolster the FTSE 100 on Monday as the recent purple patch helped take the index to its highest close in two months.London’s top index finished the day up 67.13 points, or 0.92%, at 7,385.17.Germany’s Dax index also had a strong session, jumping to a fresh five-month high.The Dax improved 0.62% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.22% higher.In the US, the markets had a...
Italy's Intesa to sell 654 million euro stake in payments group Nexi
MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Monday it was selling its entire 5.1% stake in Nexi (NEXII.MI), in an effort to cash in on a recent rally in shares of the payments group.
