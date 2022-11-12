ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Filipowski leads No. 7 Duke’s 84-38 rout of SC Upstate

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — It turns out to be about freshmen so often for Duke, and that proved to be the case Friday night. Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games, and the No. 7 Blue Devils blew out South Carolina Upstate 84-38.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Boston College TD pass with 14 seconds left upsets No. 17 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past No. 17 North Carolina State 21-20 on Saturday. The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh hosts Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, 27 countries represented

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Convention Center was packed on Saturday as the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational kicked off– bringing together competitors, fans and content creators. “I can’t imagine not being here,” Whitney Singleton, known as KeepUpRadio on social media, said. “I love Fortnite so much, I’ve...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Student taken to hospital after bicycle crash involving NC State bus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after a collision with a North Carolina State University bus on the school’s campus Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash involving a male student was reported near the intersection of Dan Allen and Yarborough drives, according...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
RALEIGH, NC

