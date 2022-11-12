Read full article on original website
Filipowski leads No. 7 Duke’s 84-38 rout of SC Upstate
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — It turns out to be about freshmen so often for Duke, and that proved to be the case Friday night. Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games, and the No. 7 Blue Devils blew out South Carolina Upstate 84-38.
Boston College TD pass with 14 seconds left upsets No. 17 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past No. 17 North Carolina State 21-20 on Saturday. The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on...
Celebration Bowl-bound: NC Central punches MEAC ticket
NC Central is headed back to the Celebration Bowl after a blowout against Norfolk State. The post Celebration Bowl-bound: NC Central punches MEAC ticket appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘Where we dropping?’: Raleigh readies for Fortnite tournament this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The excitement is growing as 100 of the world’s best competitors get ready to give it their all in this weekend’s esports tournament at the Raleigh Convention Center. The tournament is part of Epic Games’ Fortnite Champion Series Invitational — the first major...
Raleigh hosts Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, 27 countries represented
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Convention Center was packed on Saturday as the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational kicked off– bringing together competitors, fans and content creators. “I can’t imagine not being here,” Whitney Singleton, known as KeepUpRadio on social media, said. “I love Fortnite so much, I’ve...
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
Student biking on NC State campus hospitalized after getting hit by Wolfline bus
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday afternoon after getting hit by a Wolfline bus on the NC State campus. A university spokesperson said the bicyclist was hit near Dan Allen Drive and Yarbrough Drive. NC State Police said the cyclist is a student. Authorities took the cyclist...
Student taken to hospital after bicycle crash involving NC State bus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after a collision with a North Carolina State University bus on the school’s campus Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash involving a male student was reported near the intersection of Dan Allen and Yarborough drives, according...
LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project
The NCCU coach is partnering with his company to redevelop a legacy community in his hometown. The post LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Nov. 15
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the Sept. 28, 2022, meeting, as well as the agenda for the...
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She Disappeared
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Taveta Hobbs. Taveta Hobbs and her baby brother Clinton were very close growing up. When they got older, Taveta wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces and joined the Navy in 1982.
New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
Family of slain North Carolina nurse remembers her during vigil, calls for safer workplace
Just last month, police reported June Onkundi had been stabbed by a patient while on duty.
1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
