Chagrin Falls Veterans Day Service 2022-includes essay contest winners and the thoughts of an Iraq War Veteran

Humor and heroes recognized at Brunswick Veterans Day ceremony
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- With a smaller than usual turnout to Brunswick’s annual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11, the gathering at Brunswick City Hall at times felt more like of a meeting of old friends than an official city function. That, according to American Legion Post 234 Commander, Pat Finn,...
Students salute veterans’ lives, sacrifices: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Army Major Christopher Zurawski and his son, Xander, were one together at a Veterans Day ceremony. The dad held his son’s hand during the Falls-Lenox Primary School’s salute to military veterans. Xander is the fourth of his five children. This was the first time Christopher attended the school’s veteran ceremony – and he enjoyed it.
Trees bear witness to the tragedy of veterans’ suicides
During November, as trees shed their leaves, other branches are bearing a heavy burden. Witness Trees, in several location in the Cleveland-Akron area and other states, are draped with military dog tags that represent the number of veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day. The trees “are bearing...
Construction of the USS Cleveland continues: Here's how you can support the ship and its crew
CLEVELAND — Throughout history, four U.S. Navy ships have borne the name USS Cleveland. The latest is still being built in Wisconsin with the goal of being commissioned here in Cleveland in 2024. The Cleveland, designated as Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 31, will be the next in the line...
Cleveland Jewish News
Piccione’s ‘Light Up the Night’ jewelery show benefits Cleveland Clinic Children’s
Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr....
North Olmsted High School presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ Nov. 19-20
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Foley artists in Hollywood are the talented folks responsible for making creative movie sound effects to further the story. The unique craftsmen date back to the golden era of radio broadcasts where the theater of the mind required precise effects to pull off believable live productions.
akronjewishnews.com
Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after...
Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
Is it politically incorrect to dress chimps as humans? American Greetings says yes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- American Greetings has stopped selling cards with images of chimpanzees in human costumes and poses, after a request years ago from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. We’re talking about why chimpanzees dressed in party hats is a problem on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Brunswick community remembers 17-year-old boy who unexpectedly died
A 17-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
cleveland19.com
12 women veterans gifted affordable homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of women veterans now have affordable houses in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood thanks to a $2 million project from the Volunteers of America. Norika Hancock is the Senior Director for Veterans & housing services at Volunteers of America. She was excited to be able...
Cleveland’s “A Christmas Story” house is for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just in time for the holidays, The Christmas Story House – the very real residence that stood in for the fictional Parker home in the classic 1983 holiday film -- is for sale, along with related campus buildings. The main house is at 3159 West 11th...
November is National Family Caregivers Month: Cheryl Kanetsky
Guest columnist Cheryl Kanetsky is interim executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter. November is National Family Caregivers Month. In Ohio, there are 220,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease -- and 442,000 unpaid caregivers. These caregivers, along with more than 11 million family members and friends...
Thanksgiving Italian-style: Celebrating Turkey Day in Italy presents culinary challenges and opportunities
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When cooking school founder Loretta Paganini’s three daughters grew up, married and started families, they negotiated holiday sharing. Thanksgiving would be with their husband’s families and Christmas with their parents. That left the uber-social chef and native Italian facing a lonely November holiday. So, she...
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
Lakewood Public Library reminds members about free LinkedIn Learning access
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Providing knowledge and information to the community is a key part of the Lakewood Public Library’s mission. Part of that effort is the library’s commitment to online learning platforms accessible at its branches or online through the use of member library cards. “At libraries, people...
Rocky River School District looks to future after levy passage
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River City School District is making plans for the future based on passage of its first new-money levy since 2017. According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the 4.9-mill continuing levy for current expenses and general permanent improvements was approved by 52.48 percent of the vote.
Chagrin Falls High School Interact Club collecting gift cards for holiday meals
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio-For eleven days, (November 7-November18), the Interact Club of Chagrin Falls High School will be collecting gift cards for grocery stores and monetary donations for the Geauga County Jobs and Family Services Holiday Food Drive. This is the 17th year that the Interact Club of Chagrin Falls has assisted in collecting funds for the holiday food drive.
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Bay Village Schools plans Nov. 21 meeting to discuss strategic plan after levy passage
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – The Bay Village City School District is planning a special meeting for Nov. 21 to get public input on next steps following the passage of its 7.2-mill continuing operation levy Nov. 8. The levy will generate about $5.3 million a year for operating expenses. Final,...
