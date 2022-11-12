ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robber killed in supermarket shootout, bystander wounded: police

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A shootout erupted during an attempted armed robbery Friday night at a South Shore supermarket and ended with the alleged robber dead and a bystander critically injured, police said.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 73 rd Street when an armed offender entered the store and produced a handgun.

A witness with a conceal-carry license produced a gun and fired at the suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The suspect fired back, striking a 64-year-old man in the chest and back.

The would-be robber was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 64-year-old was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Three handguns were recovered, according to police.

An investigation continues; no further information was immediately available.

