ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Arts Council chief: Opera should focus on playing in pubs, car-parks and social media

The CEO of Arts Council England, Darren Henley, today offers a defence, of sorts, of the org’s all-out attack on opera funding. I know the ENO decision seems stark. I know nothing can take away the pain of the artists, performers, technical teams and audiences who love the company and its home at the Coliseum. But if we consider the future of opera and classical music more generally, it is clear some things must change. There will always be a place for the grand opera currently staged by the ENO, Royal Opera House, Opera North, Glyndebourne and other “country house” opera companies: the swelling overtures, glorious sets, rousing choruses and breathtaking arias create an overwhelming, eternal sense of awe. But the Arts Council also needs to be focused on the future of opera. A new generation of audiences is embracing opera and music theatre presented in new ways: opera in car parks, opera in pubs, opera on your tablet. New ideas may seem heretic to traditionalists, but fresh thinking helps the art form reimagine itself and remain exciting and meaningful to future generations of audiences and artists.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Patti Smith: Songs & Stories

In 2018, visionary writer and performer Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message: “Hello Everybody!” Known for shooting with a film camera, Smith started posting images from her phone, including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her cat. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into the world of the National Book Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
The Guardian

Patti Smith: ‘I am who I am with all my flaws’

It is mid-morning outside the Pompidou Centre in Paris and Patti Smith is talking to me on the phone – she is trying to puzzle out how best we are to find each other within the labyrinthine building: she is somewhere inside working on an exhibition, a sound and visual montage of three French poets: Arthur Rimbaud, Antonin Artaud and René Daumal.
howafrica.com

Remembering Buddy Johnson, African-American Jump Blues Pianist

In the 1940s and 1950s, Woodrow Wilson “Buddy” Johnson was a popular bandleader and recording artist whose compositions and arrangements helped him to become an important figure in the transition from the big band sound to Rhythm & Blues. His numerous hit singles earned his band a permanent spot at New York’s legendary Savoy Ballroom, and he was dubbed “King of the Savoy.” Johnson wrote the lyrics and music for “Since I Fell for You,” a sweet blues song performed by his sister Ella. The song was released in 1945 and quickly became a standard that was frequently covered. Lenny Welch’s 1963 version was a smash hit nearly 20 years later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy