Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
The Murky Origins and Controversial History Behind the Song “Cotton Eye Joe”
Rednex's fiddle-fueled '90s hit “Cotton Eye Joe” was a reworking of an old American folk song that do-si-doed all the way to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Patti Smith on new book, Instagram fame and how she picked up photography
Punk rock pioneer and bestselling author Patti Smith talks with CBS News’ senior culture correspondent Anthony Mason about her new book of photographs, "A Book of Days," her Instagram popularity and how picking up a camera helped her in a time of grief.
Arts Council chief: Opera should focus on playing in pubs, car-parks and social media
The CEO of Arts Council England, Darren Henley, today offers a defence, of sorts, of the org’s all-out attack on opera funding. I know the ENO decision seems stark. I know nothing can take away the pain of the artists, performers, technical teams and audiences who love the company and its home at the Coliseum. But if we consider the future of opera and classical music more generally, it is clear some things must change. There will always be a place for the grand opera currently staged by the ENO, Royal Opera House, Opera North, Glyndebourne and other “country house” opera companies: the swelling overtures, glorious sets, rousing choruses and breathtaking arias create an overwhelming, eternal sense of awe. But the Arts Council also needs to be focused on the future of opera. A new generation of audiences is embracing opera and music theatre presented in new ways: opera in car parks, opera in pubs, opera on your tablet. New ideas may seem heretic to traditionalists, but fresh thinking helps the art form reimagine itself and remain exciting and meaningful to future generations of audiences and artists.
Sault: Aiir, Earth, Today & Tomorrow, Untitled (God), 11 review – an act of supreme generosity
Since 2019, the revered collective Sault have offered a palimpsest of African, American and British black music history, with beautifully realised takes on R&B, jazz and psychedelic funk, doo-wop, trip-hop, symphonic soul, 1980s groove and soundsystem culture. But are these five new albums just proof that producer Inflo can’t be fussed with curation?
Patti Smith: Songs & Stories
In 2018, visionary writer and performer Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message: “Hello Everybody!” Known for shooting with a film camera, Smith started posting images from her phone, including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her cat. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into the world of the National Book Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
Patti Smith: ‘I am who I am with all my flaws’
It is mid-morning outside the Pompidou Centre in Paris and Patti Smith is talking to me on the phone – she is trying to puzzle out how best we are to find each other within the labyrinthine building: she is somewhere inside working on an exhibition, a sound and visual montage of three French poets: Arthur Rimbaud, Antonin Artaud and René Daumal.
Remembering Buddy Johnson, African-American Jump Blues Pianist
In the 1940s and 1950s, Woodrow Wilson “Buddy” Johnson was a popular bandleader and recording artist whose compositions and arrangements helped him to become an important figure in the transition from the big band sound to Rhythm & Blues. His numerous hit singles earned his band a permanent spot at New York’s legendary Savoy Ballroom, and he was dubbed “King of the Savoy.” Johnson wrote the lyrics and music for “Since I Fell for You,” a sweet blues song performed by his sister Ella. The song was released in 1945 and quickly became a standard that was frequently covered. Lenny Welch’s 1963 version was a smash hit nearly 20 years later.
