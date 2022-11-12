Read full article on original website
Arizona shows Pure Elation Following upset of No. 9 UCLA in Pac-12 After Dark
It’s a great night to be a Wildcat! Arizona Football came into the UCLA game at the Rose Bowl with a 3-6 record and upset the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 34-28. For the past four or five seasons, Brian Jeffries, Lamont Lovett, Dana Cooper, and their Learfield team have had to announce many Arizona Football losses. Together, that group enjoyed just one win last season.
UCLA Football Falls to Arizona in Shocking Upset at the Rose Bowl
The Bruins were unable to hold off the Wildcats, and their shots to the end zone in the final seconds each wound up falling short.
Arizona Wildcats stun No. 12 UCLA, end losing streak, keep bowl hopes alive
PASADENA, Calif. — The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset of the year in the Pac-12 Saturday night — and the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era. Arizona stunned No. 12 UCLA 34-28 in front of an announced crowd of 44,430 at the Rose Bowl. The Wildcats were 20-point underdogs.
Arizona Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena
PASADENA, California. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona knocked off No. 9 UCLA, 34-28, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, Nov. 12. With the upset, the Wildcats (4-6 Pac-12, 2-5) played spoiler to the Bruins (8-2, 5-2), who were fighting to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 title.
What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?
Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
Insider names two schools that are 'clear favorites' to join Pac-12
Beginning in 2024, UCLA and USC will move to the Big Ten, leaving a void to fill for the Pac-12. The conference can either stay at 10 teams, add an 11th or do whatever it can to get back to 12. All of that remains very much uncertain at the...
Arizona's Jayden de Laura throws a GORGEOUS TD on 4th down
Jayden de Laura helped the Arizona Wildcats scored on a key 4th down play against the UCLA Bruins, thanks to his beautiful TD pass late in the fourth quarter.
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Kylan Boswell said after Arizona’s win over Southern
Arizona’s second game of the 2022-23 season was a lot like the first one, with the Wildcats scoring in bunches but also turning it over a lot in a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday night. Along the way, Kerr Kriisa put up his second career triple-double. Our full...
Walden Grove 4A Gila champs after late fourth-down conversion in own territory
Only 3:07 remained and Walden Grove was ahead by a touchdown against visiting Catalina Foothills with possession on its 43-yard line. It was fourth down-and-3 yards to go. The 4A Gila championship and possibility to make the 16-team playoff field was on the line. Walden Grove coach Corey Noble claims...
Marana only Southern Arizona 5A school to make the 16-team state playoff bracket
Marana is the only Southern Arizona 5A team to make the 16-team state bracket that was revealed Saturday morning. The 9-1 Tigers, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 Sunnyslope (6-4) on Friday with the winner potentially facing No. 1 Notre Dame Prep (9-1) on the road in the quarterfinal round.
Salpointe No. 7 seed in 6A state playoffs that start Friday
Salpointe Catholic will host 6A East Valley region opponent Williams Field in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday. The brackets were revealed Saturday morning and the No. 7 Lancers (6-4) will play the 10th-seeded Black Hawks (4-6) for the second time. Eric Rogers’ team defeated Williams Field 31-14 at home on Oct. 14.
CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)
I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
Why Arizona’s ballot count takes longer than Florida’s
Why can’t Arizona be more like Florida? In the last few days, this has become a common refrain. “How come Florida w/ population of 22 million can get same day election results and Arizona w/ population of 7 million can’t?” Greta Van Susteren tweeted Thursday. Florida had posted the vast majority of election results by […] The post Why Arizona’s ballot count takes longer than Florida’s appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
