KOLD-TV

Arizona Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena

PASADENA, California. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona knocked off No. 9 UCLA, 34-28, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, Nov. 12. With the upset, the Wildcats (4-6 Pac-12, 2-5) played spoiler to the Bruins (8-2, 5-2), who were fighting to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 title.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after UCLA?

Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 on Saturday night and it was the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era in Tucson. “Well, that was a big win," Fisch said. "That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football. It meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players – I think we have 26 of them – it meant a lot to our staff, it meant a lot to every player on our team, meant a lot to Jayden to come back after the game he played a week ago and go 22-for-28 and 320 yards, 6-for-6 in the red zone and no turnovers.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe No. 7 seed in 6A state playoffs that start Friday

Salpointe Catholic will host 6A East Valley region opponent Williams Field in the first round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday. The brackets were revealed Saturday morning and the No. 7 Lancers (6-4) will play the 10th-seeded Black Hawks (4-6) for the second time. Eric Rogers’ team defeated Williams Field 31-14 at home on Oct. 14.
TUCSON, AZ
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Why Arizona’s ballot count takes longer than Florida’s

Why can’t Arizona be more like Florida? In the last few days, this has become a common refrain. “How come Florida w/ population of 22 million can get same day election results and Arizona w/ population of 7 million can’t?” Greta Van Susteren tweeted Thursday. Florida had posted the vast majority of election results by […] The post Why Arizona’s ballot count takes longer than Florida’s appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FLORIDA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
ARIZONA STATE

