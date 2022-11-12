Snowing at Mackay stadium, the Bronco’s offense marched down the UNR field in five plays to the Nevada 31-yard line. The next play, a pass from Taylen Green to Billy Bowens goes for 31 yards and a Broncos opening touchdown to start the game. The following drive it seemed as if the Nevada offense was going to answer right back with Shane lllingworth completing a 37-yard pass to Carlton Brown for 37 yards moving the Wolfpack up to Boise’s 25-yard line, however getting halted shortly afterward, Nevada went for a field goal just to get blocked and set up Boise with decent field position. After these opening drives the game continued to still go Boise’s way with Nevada not getting a point up on the board till the end of the second quarter making the game at halftime 21-3 Broncos.

FRESNO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO