Georgia State

Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 13

By Taura Hatney, Brendan Robertson, Joey Gill
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 13th week of FFN 2022.

Due to inclement weather, some games have been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12.

Georgia Games

Friday

Team Score Team Score
Evans 10 Thomas Co. Central 49
Tattnall Co. 0 Thomson 26
Laney 14 Pierce Co. 42
Washington Co. 14 Appling Co. 65
ECI 37 Telfair Co. 62
Aquinas 14 Bowdon 42
Hancock Central 40 Manchester 13
Dooly Co. 22 Jenkins Co. 21
Washington-Wilkes 35 Mt. Zion 14
Jefferson Co. 6 Irwin Co. 42
Bacon Co. 0 Swainsboro 47
Crawford Co. 28 Screven Co. 35
Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022

Saturday

Team Score Team Score
Burke Co. 23 LaGrange 20
Hephzibah 26 Savannah Christian 41
Long Co. 0 Harlem 28
Week 13 Official Results – November 12, 2022

South Carolina Games

Friday

Team Score Team Score
Catawba Ridge 37 North Augusta 14
Saluda 23 Gray Collegiate 16
Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022

Saturday

Team Score Team Score
Andrews 22 Barnwell 36
Keenan 6 Strom Thurmond 21
Fairfield 22 Silver Bluff 8
Denmark-Olar 18 Lewisville 43
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7 Johnsonville 14
CA Johnson 20 Wagener-Salley 26
Week 13 Official Results – November 12, 2022

Private School Games

Team Score Team Score
Westminster 24 David Emanuel 40
Georgia Christian 7 Edmund Burke 10
Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022
