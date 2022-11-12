One person shot in Greensboro on South Pearson Street, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Friday night.

One person was shot on the 1300 block South Pearson Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the Greensboro Police Department.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

We are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.