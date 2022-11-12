Shots fired in High Point on Hamilton Street, house hit, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A house was hit by gunfire in High Point on Friday night.

Shots were fired on Hamilton Street, according to the High Point Police Department.

The incident reportedly started as a family dispute.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Suspect information is also not available.

This is a developing story.

