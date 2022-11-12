Shots fired in High Point on Hamilton Street, house hit, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A house was hit by gunfire in High Point on Friday night.
Shots were fired on Hamilton Street, according to the High Point Police Department.
The incident reportedly started as a family dispute.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Suspect information is also not available.
This is a developing story.
