ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Football: Jensen Beach RB Dennis Palmer scores 4 TDs in FHSAA Region 3-3S quarterfinal rout

By Jon Santucci, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

JENSEN BEACH — Jensen Beach junior running back Dennis Palmer Jr. had a message for his offensive line hours before Friday's playoff game against Port St. Lucie.

"I just told them, 'I just need a couple blocks up front and I can do the rest,'" Palmer said.

Palmer got the blocks he needed to produce his first ever four-touchdown performance in the Falcons' 51-12 rout of the Jaguars in a Region 3-3S quarterfinal game.

More playoff football: Treasure Coast starts fast, knocks out Martin County in FHSAA Region 3-4S quarterfinal

Other high school sports: Jensen Beach clashes with Barron Collier for 5A volleyball championship

The second-seeded Falcons, who won their second playoff game in program history, will host the winner of Saturday's game between No. 3 Sebring and No. 6 Merritt Island next week.

Palmer scored twice in each half, including a pair of rushing scores in the third quarter. He capped his night with a 64-yard touchdown run one play after a Jamari Marshall interception to give Jensen Beach (9-2) a 32-12 lead.

"I saw it," Palmer said. "They were over-pursuing to one side, so I knew as I got the ball that the cutback was going to be open and that's what happened.

"This (win) means everything. We still got more work to do. The job's not finished."

Dy'Lond Holmes added two rushing touchdowns for Jensen Beach. The Falcons also got touchdowns from wide receiver Nick Venezia and a fumble return by Brayden Rambo.

Port St. Lucie senior running back Saleem Felder scored both of the Jaguars' touchdowns, including a 95-yard run in the third quarter to cut the Falcons' lead to six. The Jaguars end the season 5-5.

Takeaways for Jensen Beach

Dennis Palmer is special

Palmer continues to show why he recently picked up an offer from Florida Atlantic. He is a complete back who is a difference-maker in both the run and pass games. He has the ability to make guys miss but also understands when to be patient to wait for blocks or accelerate. He missed a fifth score by about two yards early in the fourth quarter before sitting down for the night. Palmer will be the focal point of every defensive game plan for the rest of the playoffs, which should create play-action opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TVAG_0j83dMpq00

Takeaways put the game away

It's not clear from the final score, but Jensen Beach led 18-12 midway through the third quarter. The difference in the second-half avalanche was the Falcons' defense taking the ball away and the offense capitalizing. Marshall's interception came one play after the defense forced a Port St. Lucie fumble that the Jaguars recovered. The Falcons recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter, including Rambo's 31-yard defensive score. The Falcons also recovered a pair of onside kicks — one in each half.

Penalties need to be cleaned up

As good as Jensen Beach was, the Falcons helped Port St. Lucie stay around in the first half with penalties. The Jaguars' first scoring drive was aided by two pass-interference penalties. The Falcons' offense wasn't exactly without fault as they turned a first-and-10 on the Port St. Lucie 39 opportunity into a third-and-59 at their own 12 hole. That was aided by a hold and two additional personal fouls. There will be closer games for Jensen Beach and it can't afford to hurt itself as it did Friday.

Takeaways for Port St. Lucie

Saleem Felder capped a brilliant career with another big game

Felder topped the 100-yard mark (again), hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season and scored his 17th and 18th touchdowns of the year. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder, ranked No. 11 on the TCPalm Super 11, runs hard between the tackles and needed just a little crease to score on his 95-yard run.

The Falcons' secondary kept them in it early

Jensen Beach wanted to throw vertical and took some shots downfield, but Port St. Lucie's secondary limited most of those opportunities and helped the defense generate four sacks through the first 2½ quarters. Those sacks were coverage sacks as Jensen Beach quarterback Gio Cascione was looking downfield but couldn't find any open receivers, allowing the Port St. Lucie pass rush to get home.

Port St. Lucie's senior class should take a bow

Port St. Lucie went to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. For longtime Treasure Coast residents, that's a stunning sentence. Last year's team won the school's first district title since 1990 and snapped a 31-year playoff skid in the process. This team was different as it didn't win its district but earned the No. 7 seed as an at-large team. In the past, Port St. Lucie would find itself hoping to sneak into the playoffs as a district runner-up in a weak district. The FHSAA put a stop to that with its power ranking system and the Jaguars earned their way back into the postseason. Sure, it didn't end the way they were hoping, but this still is a big accomplishment for coach Chris Dent and the program.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Football: Jensen Beach RB Dennis Palmer scores 4 TDs in FHSAA Region 3-3S quarterfinal rout

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Vero Beach beats Harmony, 24-14 to advance in playoffs

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach Indians are moving onto the regional semifinals in 4s state playoffs following a 24-14 win over Harmony. Freshman Quarterback Efrem White ran for a touchdown and threw for another to Florida State commit Vandrevius Jacobs. The top seed Indians will host Melbourne...
VERO BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Jupiter, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Port St. Lucie HS soccer team will have a game with Jupiter Christian High School - West on November 14, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Sabastian River High School to Host IRSC Promise Rally Wednesday November 16

Fort Pierce - Sunday November 13, 2022: On Wednesday, November 16, Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College, will announce the continuation and expansion of the IRSC Promise Program and provide a community update on the impact of Promise 2022, at an assembly and press conference hosted by School District of Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore, at Sebastian River High School.
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL
iheart.com

Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce

Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
floridasportsman.com

WTS, New Old Stock, La Roche, Refrigirant-22, Port St. Lucie

READ THE CERTIFICATION AT BOTTOM before answering this add. If you can’t sign it, please don’t waste my time. Thanks. These have been hanging around my house since the 80’s!. They are as said in title, New Old Stock, 30lb. cylinders. Qty. 2. These have been phased...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground in Florida

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole’s strong winds are credited with revealing the remains of bodies believed to be part of a Native American burial ground. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of deputies at the scene on Thursday and later removed them from social media. The remains were found on a beach along Hutchinson Island.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy