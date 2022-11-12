Read full article on original website
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine signed a peace accord Thursday with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the “Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia” as the...
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
WSLS
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH – President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
France 24
Biden calls for building a 'free and open' Indo Pacific at ASEAN summit
Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time". In his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said...
CNBC
Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
Ukraine's foreign minister urged Southeast Asian countries to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal. The United Nations says more than 10 million tonnes of grain and other food has been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Ukraine is joining the Association of Southeast...
Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers
Indonesia's president is vowing not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China
Putin will not attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support...
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Indonesia asks European Commission, G7 to "provide support and flexibility" so G20 summit can produce declaration
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked the European Commission and the G7 bloc to lend "support and flexibility" so that this week's Group of 20 (G20) summit can produce a declaration, he said in a statement on Monday.
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week.
Biden mistakenly thanks Colombia for hosting ASEAN summit in Cambodia
President Biden repeated a previous gaffe while speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday, confusing host country Cambodia and Colombia.
U.S., S.E. Asian nations strike new strategic partnership at ASEAN summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Saturday announced the start of a new a strategic partnership aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region.
UN Secretary-General: World has failed strife-torn Myanmar
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year.ASEAN leaders at the group's ongoing summit in Phnom Penh agreed on a plan Friday that largely puts the onus on Indonesia when it takes over the group's rotating chair in 2023 to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implement the so-called five-point consensus for peace.Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about...
US to keep lines of communication with China open, Biden says as Asean leaders call for unity
United States would keep the lines of communication with China open to ensure the two countries do not veer into conflict, said president Joe Biden during the East Asia summit being held in Cambodia.Mr Biden is in Cambodia alongside other world leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit where the country’s prime minister called for a peaceful resolution of differences. Prime minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Asean, told the gathering, including Russia, China and the US, that the current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone.The comments come...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. Pact With ASEAN Will Tackle 'Biggest Issues of Our Time'
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United States and the ASEAN bloc will help to tackle "the biggest issues of our time". Biden in remarks at a summit of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks.
Post Register
G-20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Bali wants the world to know it's back. Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to the Indonesian island for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical destination’s vital tourism sector.
