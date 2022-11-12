Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Related
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the San Antonio Spurs
The Bucks played their second straight game without Giannis Anteokounmpo and Jrue Holiday
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Grayson Allen rumored to be shopped by the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are checking out trade packages for Grayson Allen, who has become a 3&D specialist.
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Suns PG Chris Paul Out vs. Magic
Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul will yet again miss action with right heel soreness.
ESPN
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a roster move.
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup
On this edition of “Morning Coffee” with Mavs Step Back, Dalton Trigg recaps Dallas’ big win over the weekend, including Luka Doncic’s 42-point triple-double and Spencer Dinwiddie’s stellar clutch play.
ESPN
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Scouting Report
Scouting report, injuries, odds, and viewing options for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Fred VanVleet's Status For Raptors-Pistons Game
Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics' 117-108 win against the Detroit...
Wizards And Grizzlies Injury Reports
The Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports (as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
Timberwolves' skid continues in road loss to Grizzlies
KAT fouled out and Rudy Gobert was outplayed in the paint and on the glass.
Comments / 0