Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for milling and paving a major route in Myrtle Beach have changed schedules due to cooler temperatures. Crews have been working on milling and paving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and will be switched to a daytime schedule starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Nov. 23 since colder weather has rolled into the Grand Strand. Paving will pause during the Thanksgiving holiday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday. Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire. Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with...
MARION, SC

