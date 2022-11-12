Read full article on original website
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
WMBF
The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!. The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!. Participants receive...
WMBF
Colt’s Closet teams with Surfside Beach Chick-fil-A for toy drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Colt Galloway had the thought to help patients at a Children’s Hospital in Columbia when he was 10 years old. Colt has been going to the children’s hospital annually for years. He has hemophilia and requires an annual check-up. He said one time...
WMBF
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First Presbyterian Church currently sits vacant on North Kings Highway. Now, the old church could soon see a new kind of fun, as developers, Mayfair Parkers, are looking to revamp the 1940′s church into a 1920′s themed attraction called Roar. “What this group...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police using new technology to analyze bullet shell casings, solve crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new program is helping law enforcement in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee solve crimes and generate new leads faster by sharing information with other agencies. The Myrtle Beach Police Department introduced the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) on Wednesday. It has only...
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
WMBF
Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for milling and paving a major route in Myrtle Beach have changed schedules due to cooler temperatures. Crews have been working on milling and paving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and will be switched to a daytime schedule starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Nov. 23 since colder weather has rolled into the Grand Strand. Paving will pause during the Thanksgiving holiday.
WMBF
Vehicle crashes through fence, shed and home in Conway area; 1 hurt
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Conway area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Chateau Drive at around 2:25 p.m. for a wreck involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles went through...
WMBF
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus. Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.
WMBF
SLED: Dillon County among top S.C. counties for violent crime, DCSO responds with safety plans
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime reports show Dillon County among the top counties for violent crime. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to curb its crime rates. As they address crime issues, the DCSO is starting from scratch...
WMBF
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are in the Forestbrook area investigating a gun incident after a two-vehicle crash. HCPD says someone pulled out a gun following a two-car crash on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive around 4 a.m. Officers did not say if any shots were fired.
WMBF
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday. Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire. Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with...
WMBF
Grand Strand food banks prepare to assist those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Food Banks across the Grand Strand help those in need year-round, but around the holidays, sometimes that need increases. Myrtle Beach residents like Michael Powers utilize the Socastee Pantry. Powers is currently on disability and said the food stamps he would normally rely on have...
WMBF
‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are offering their condolences after three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed Sunday night. Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near a University of Virginia parking garage after students had gone on a field trip. It...
WMBF
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County school bus with four students aboard was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to S. Main St. and Highway 501 at about 8 a.m. Horry County Schools told WMBF News the four students...
WMBF
Lake City police recruiting to expand department as city continues to grow
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City Police Department is working to put more officers in the community as the population continues to grow. The department is currently looking to fill four open police officer positions. “We are expanding on our department plan from years ago, we’re getting larger with...
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder cut, stabbed victim
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after police say he stabbed and cut someone in the Myrtle Beach area. 21-year-old Alexander Paz was arrested after an incident that happened earlier this week, according to a police report and warrants obtained by WMBF News. Those documents state...
WMBF
4 displaced after house fire in Socastee area; 1 treated for injuries
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was treated for injuries after a house fire in the Socastee area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit helps track down shooting suspect; 1 arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One woman was taken into custody after police said she fired shots at another woman in Myrtle Beach. Officers responded last Wednesday to Spivey Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting. Police met with the victim who told officers that she was walking down...
WMBF
Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in deadly 2020 Socastee shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion County man will spend 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter concerning a shooting in Horry County over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020. Diamantae Currie, 22, of Marion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court...
