Ole Miss fans start the party early in Oxford ahead of Alabama game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ole Miss fans were out on the town in Oxford in droves Friday night, preparing for the Rebels to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bars and restaurants downtown were packed from early in the evening.

One student told FOX13 it was the biggest gameday weekend crowd she had seen in her time at the school, and for good reason: Fans believed the number 11 Rebels can take down the number 10 Crimson Tide after Alabama’s loss to LSU last week.

“We’re going to come in and Lane Kiffin is going to beat Nick Saban,” student Ryan Medlock said. “It’s happening tomorrow, you heard it here first.”

This would mean the first Ole Miss victory over Alabama since 2015.

“We’re hoping so,” student Lauren Hardwick said. “I know Nick Saban hasn’t lost two consecutive games in a few years, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Roads around Oxford were backed up as fans headed into town with plans that included drinking until late into the night, then starting over at the tailgates in the morning.

“The agenda for tonight is to drink,” Medlock said. “Drink a lot. Because tomorrow, we’re going to be doing the same thing. And probably even more tomorrow.”

The Oxford Police Department said there will be an increased police presence downtown to keep fans safe before and after the big game.

That safety is especially important considering one student was killed and another hospitalized after a DUI hit-and-run during the post-game celebrations of Ole Miss’s last home game. OPD also encouraged fans to take advantage of shuttle and bus services to and from the game.

Fans said they were itching for a win and some even hoped to rush the field.

“If the opportunity presents itself, you’ve got to take it and just grasp it,” Medlock said. “Those goalposts are coming down tomorrow. It’s happening.”

FOX13 reached out to Ole Miss Athletics to see if the department had any plans to protect the goalposts in the event of a victory and didn’t hear back.

Kickoff is set for 2:30.

