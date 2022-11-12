ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss fans start the party early in Oxford ahead of Alabama game

By Jack Bilyeu, FOX13memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBlOr_0j83bNVJ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ole Miss fans were out on the town in Oxford in droves Friday night, preparing for the Rebels to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bars and restaurants downtown were packed from early in the evening.

One student told FOX13 it was the biggest gameday weekend crowd she had seen in her time at the school, and for good reason: Fans believed the number 11 Rebels can take down the number 10 Crimson Tide after Alabama’s loss to LSU last week.

“We’re going to come in and Lane Kiffin is going to beat Nick Saban,” student Ryan Medlock said. “It’s happening tomorrow, you heard it here first.”

This would mean the first Ole Miss victory over Alabama since 2015.

“We’re hoping so,” student Lauren Hardwick said. “I know Nick Saban hasn’t lost two consecutive games in a few years, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Roads around Oxford were backed up as fans headed into town with plans that included drinking until late into the night, then starting over at the tailgates in the morning.

“The agenda for tonight is to drink,” Medlock said. “Drink a lot. Because tomorrow, we’re going to be doing the same thing. And probably even more tomorrow.”

The Oxford Police Department said there will be an increased police presence downtown to keep fans safe before and after the big game.

That safety is especially important considering one student was killed and another hospitalized after a DUI hit-and-run during the post-game celebrations of Ole Miss’s last home game. OPD also encouraged fans to take advantage of shuttle and bus services to and from the game.

Fans said they were itching for a win and some even hoped to rush the field.

“If the opportunity presents itself, you’ve got to take it and just grasp it,” Medlock said. “Those goalposts are coming down tomorrow. It’s happening.”

FOX13 reached out to Ole Miss Athletics to see if the department had any plans to protect the goalposts in the event of a victory and didn’t hear back.

Kickoff is set for 2:30.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat Ole Miss

Nick Saban and Alabama won their 8th game of the season Saturday after the Tide defeated the Rebels 30-24. It sure wasn’t pretty at times, but after last week’s loss to LSU, Saban and company will certainly take it. Quarterback Bryce Young really stepped up for the Crimson Tide’s offense. Young completed 21-of-33 for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead Alabama’s offensive unit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker unveiled in Como

The latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker was unveiled Saturday in Como, according to a news release from the Mississippi Development Authority. The marker, located at 104 Main Street, memorializes the artistic contributions of novelist and playwright Stark Young. A college instructor for many years, Young’s best-known work So Red the Rose was published in 1934 and later was adapted into a film.
COMO, MS
wtva.com

Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
TUPELO, MS
CBS42.com

Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WREG

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district continues path to local control

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy