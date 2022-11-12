Read full article on original website
LMHS holds Health and Wellness Fair in new Welcome Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System making sure that people know about the resources they offer during a Health and Wellness Fair. The event was held in their newly constructed Welcome Center. Guests were able to learn more about their wide range of services the health system has to offer, like mental and women’s health. Plus, people could get their blood pressure checked and get entered into a raffle. Hospital officials say the fair just continue their mission of serving this community.
Healthy education and fun to be had at the Healthy Families Expo on Nov. 19th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County is giving local families the opportunity to stay educated about their health. They will be hosting their Healthy Families Expo for the fifth year in a row on November 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic and Convention Center in Downtown Lima. This year is sponsored by Mercy Health. They have two special guests, one being Santa and his reindeer all the way from the North Pole, who families can get pictures with, and Stedic Music, who will be providing all who attend with live entertainment.
Elkfest 2022 raising money for various needs in the community
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Elkfest 2022 at the Lima Elks Lodge kicked off Saturday afternoon with a reverse raffle and went all night with a performance from the Shifferly Road band for people to enjoy. The money raised from this event will be put back into the community through charity fund set up by the elks.
Lima Salvation Army has one final day to sign up for Christmas Assistance Program
Lima, OH (WLIO) - To make sure everyone has a happy holiday, the Lima Salvation Army is offering one more chance for families to get signed up for their Christmas Assistance Program. They will be accepting applications on November 15th between 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
Glenn trying to address rental property problems in the 6th ward
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s 6th ward councilman is trying to find a way to help landlords and tenants in his ward. Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting this Tuesday to talk to individuals about the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima. He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has heard of people not paying rent for months, and landlords not following up with needed repairs. So, he wants to bring both sides together to work on the differences and if they cannot be resolved, he is looking at proposing setting up a housing court in Lima.
Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosts Holiday Bazaar where people can buy gifts and baked goods
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Multiple craft goods and food were available during a Holiday Bazaar in Lima. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosted the event in order to raise money that will go back into the hospital for a variety of programs. A raffle was also available to those who participated in the bazaar. Organizers say that this gives people an opportunity to handle their holiday shopping early.
26-year retired Navy veteran spends the day welcoming other veterans and customers to Bob Evans
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many local restaurants treating veterans to a meal today but one local restaurant had a guest greeter to mark the occasion. 26-year retired Navy Senior Chief spent today welcoming guests to the Bob Evans on Cable Road. He is a regular at the restaurant and wanted to give back this Veterans Day. So he put on his dress uniform and reported to duty this morning and loved every minute of it.
Freedom Flag Monument Foundation speak about how important it is to remember and honor those who protect us
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Freedom Flag Monument Foundation holding their Veterans Day observance at 11:11 this morning in remembrance of the signing of the armistice. This was the 12th year for the observance at the monument and organizers say it's important to remember. "This day, if you do not...
Nixon says he will not run for another term as Lima Council President in 2023
LIma, OH (WLIO) - Lima's City Council President says he will not be running for another term in 2023. John Nixon sent an email to the media, announcing his decision not to run for the seat again. Nixon started on the city council as the 1st ward councilor in 1990 and then became the 2nd ward councilor in 1996. Nixon was appointed president of the council in 2007 when Matt Huffman moved to Columbus to be the 4th District State Representative. Over his nearly 32 years in office, Nixon says he has served with over 40 different council members, three council clerks, two different mayors, and two different law directors, saying that all of them had the same goal to make Lima better. Besides council president, Lima City Council seats on the ballot next year are wards 2, 4, and 6.
Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news
Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news. The Hardin County Sheriff's rough journey began when he was fourteen, when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. "It's been a progression of related diseases since then." said Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. "Literally its just a waiting game right now."
