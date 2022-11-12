LIma, OH (WLIO) - Lima's City Council President says he will not be running for another term in 2023. John Nixon sent an email to the media, announcing his decision not to run for the seat again. Nixon started on the city council as the 1st ward councilor in 1990 and then became the 2nd ward councilor in 1996. Nixon was appointed president of the council in 2007 when Matt Huffman moved to Columbus to be the 4th District State Representative. Over his nearly 32 years in office, Nixon says he has served with over 40 different council members, three council clerks, two different mayors, and two different law directors, saying that all of them had the same goal to make Lima better. Besides council president, Lima City Council seats on the ballot next year are wards 2, 4, and 6.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO