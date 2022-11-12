Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup
HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Veterans Day and UNC Sports
In today’s news: UNC and Orange County join forces for Veterans Day. Also, a big weekend for UNC sports, from football to field hockey.
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Power Outages, Football Preview, and Eno Arts Mill
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including power outages in Chapel Hill, a preview of UNC vs. Wake Forest, and a story on the Eno Arts Mill.
Kershaw, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: “Oedipus the King” at Chapel Hill High
Aaron chats with Chapel Hill High School theater director Thomas Drago, who’s directing a unique production of “Oedipus” this weekend. “Oedipus the King” runs Thursday-Saturday, November 17-19, at 7 p.m. all three nights. Click here to buy tickets. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store
A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
Rock Hill mom speaks out after alarming data released on murders
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new numbers showing in 2021, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina. The alarming data shows the rate of murder is at its highest since 1991. Laquata Wilson is a Rock Hill mother who said she...
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
