Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Early Report Card

Looks like the Tar Heels may have to do it the hard way. Anyone who watched Carolina’s two basketball games so far must admit the first three halves were not exactly what we expected. The Heels may have made up for it with their 59-point, 71 percent second half against College of Charleston, but we’ll have to see if the slow starts continue.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Advances to Program’s 26th Final Four

The UNC field hockey team kept the good times rolling in its final home game of the year, defeating Saint Joseph’s 5-2 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 26th Final Four, the most all-time in Division 1 field hockey. UNC held a 3-0 lead at halftime and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: The Lucky Charm

“I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”. What a weekend to be a Tar Heel. From basketball to field hockey to soccer to tennis to wrestling, athletes and teams won all over the place. Football, of course,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 60 - Clemson 58

The South Carolina basketball rivalry game against Clemson is here, and much earlier than usual. It’s game two of the season for both the Gamecocks (1-0) and Tigers (1-0), which both had somewhat closer than expected victories against in-state opponents. While the Gamecocks hold a 91-80 edge in the...
CLEMSON, SC
lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels fall at Hendersonville ----- Playoff Roundup

HENDERSONVILLE—West Lincoln won the statistical battle and owned time of possession. But that numerical advantage was of little consolation Friday night as Hendersonville used big plays in the kicking game and the all-purpose contributions of its best player to defeat the Rebels 36-29 in the first round of the state 2A playoffs.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC
High School Football PRO

Kershaw, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KERSHAW, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: “Oedipus the King” at Chapel Hill High

Aaron chats with Chapel Hill High School theater director Thomas Drago, who’s directing a unique production of “Oedipus” this weekend. “Oedipus the King” runs Thursday-Saturday, November 17-19, at 7 p.m. all three nights. Click here to buy tickets. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store

A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

