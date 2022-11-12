Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
1 Incredible Growth Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Investors looking for a high-quality stock in a challenging market should consider The Trade Desk.
CoinTelegraph
Arbitrum sees steady growth as airdrop speculation leads to increased earnings
Post Ethereum merge, layer-2 blockchains have been catching the eyes of users and investors alike. Research firm Delphi Digital has been tracking Arbitrum since August and recently shared its analysis in a monthly market report. According to data, user behavior and historical analysis show multiple trends of rapid growth in...
Brazil's Embraer narrows Q3 net loss, sees deliveries at lower end of outlook
SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday reported a narrower third quarter net loss and boosted its free cash flow outlook for the full year, but acknowledged that annual deliveries were likely to stay at the lower end of its forecast.
3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now
Their shares have taken a beating, but these companies will bounce back.
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Yahoo!
Wall Street struggles after hawkish Fed comments as FTSE closes higher
The FTSE 100 and European stocks edged higher at the start of a big week when the UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Autumn statement and investors also look ahead to US inflation numbers. Across the pond, Wall Street was lower after hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve...
NASDAQ
Cabot's (CBT) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4
Cabot Corporation CBT recorded a profit of $94 million or $1.64 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) compared with $29 million or 50 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.55 in the reported quarter,...
The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring
The consumer price index rose by 7.7% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was considered good news as for the last several months, the jump in the CPI has been between 8% and 9%. However, the single headline figure is […]
India's October WPI inflation eases to 8.39% y/y
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased in October to 8.39% year-on-year, the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, government data showed on Monday.
insideevs.com
Polestar Doubles Q3 Revenue, Narrows Losses On Strong Deliveries
The third quarter of 2022 was Polestar's best one so far financially, with the electric performance car brand posting more than double revenue and a 33-percent lower operating loss than a year ago. The Swedish automaker reported an operating loss of $196.4 million in Q3, down from $292.9 million a...
Earnings Previews: AstraZeneca, Nio, WeWork
The three major U.S. equity indexes closed higher again Monday. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day up 0.13%, the S&P 500 closed 0.09% higher and the Nasdaq saw a gain of 0.25%. Eight of 11 sectors closed higher, with communications services (1.83%) and energy (1.73%) posting the biggest gains. Utilities (−1.94%) had Monday’s poorest showing.
Factbox-Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energy firms are using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits from surging natural gas and fuel prices to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks.
Amazon Tightens Belt as World Waits on Inflation Response and Walmart Q3
It has been a great couple of days for Amazon investors as cooling inflation data triggered a bounce in its sagging stock that hadn’t been seen in months. Notably, Walmart did not participate in that short-term rally, but its value prop and long-term prospects continue to resonate with consumers and investors alike.
FTSE 100 closes at two-month high amid strong European trading
Europe’s top markets continued their recent strong spell as trading sentiment remained calm amid cooling interest rate expectations and the winding down of the latest earnings season.Buoyant health stocks helped to bolster the FTSE 100 on Monday as the recent purple patch helped take the index to its highest close in two months.London’s top index finished the day up 67.13 points, or 0.92%, at 7,385.17.Germany’s Dax index also had a strong session, jumping to a fresh five-month high.The Dax improved 0.62% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.22% higher.In the US, the markets had a...
Italy's Intesa to sell 654 million euro stake in payments group Nexi
MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Monday it was selling its entire 5.1% stake in Nexi (NEXII.MI), in an effort to cash in on a recent rally in shares of the payments group.
October Inflation Slows Sharply To 7.7%, Sparking Fed Pivot Bets; Stock Futures Surge
U.S. inflation slowed notably last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Thursday, sparking hopes of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's rate plans and trigger a massive move higher for U.S. stocks. The headline consumer price index for the month of October was estimated to have risen...
Zacks.com
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
Comments / 0