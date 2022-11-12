1 person hospitalized, others injured after crash at gas station in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Carrick around 8:57 p.m.
Police found a vehicle had collided with two parked cars at a gas station near Nobles Lane.
Pittsburgh police say others were injured but were not taken to a hospital.
Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
