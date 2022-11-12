Splash brothers: NCAA foes Michigan State and Gonzaga duke it out on aircraft carrier



N CAA rivals Michigan State and Gonzaga made a splash Friday evening when the teams faced off in unusual circumstances.

Meeting on the USS Abraham Lincoln , anchored at the North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego, the contest was the first college basketball game to be played on an aircraft carrier since 2012, according to Bleacher Report .

Gonzaga emerged victorious, coming back from a 12-point deficit, according to the Associated Press , beating their opponent 64-63.

Michigan State player Drew Timm was largely responsible for a third of Gonzaga's points, scoring 22 points and 13 rebounds. He was helped by Julian Strawther at 13 points and nine rebounds and Nolan Hickman at 10 points.

Gregory Bull/AP Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) grabs a rebound during the second half of the Carrier Classic NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Coronado, Calif.



In keeping with the military theme, the opposing players wore camouflage uniforms with American flags sewn on the back. The 3,000-strong crowd in attendance was made up primarily of sailors.



Exactly 11 years ago, North Carolina beat Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson , with then-President Barack Obama watching courtside. President Joe Biden did not attend the latest game.



Coach Tom Izzo coached Michigan State in the last game as well, meaning Friday's game cemented his status as having bad luck with games played on aircraft carriers.