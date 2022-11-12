East Carolina will try to improve to 2-0 under first-year head coach Michael Schwartz when it hosts Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates trailed by as many as 16 points against Mercer in the season opener this past Tuesday, but rallied with a strong surge late in the first half that carried into the second half, before ultimately winning 77-75 to capture their 23rd consecutive season-opening victory.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO