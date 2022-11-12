Read full article on original website
Kansas City Royals hire Paul Hoover from Rays to join Matt Quatraro’s staff
The former MLB catcher worked closely with Kansas City’s new skipper in Tampa Bay. He’s now the Royals’ bench coach.
Report: Cubs Among Teams in Trade Discussions With Rays
The Chicago Cubs have been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays according to reports.
Arizona Fall League 2022 finale
Many big-league prospects emerge every year from the Arizona Fall League.Arizona Fall League. The 2022 Arizona Fall League (AFL) comes to a close today with the championship game, to be played in Scottsdale Stadium and aired live on MLB Network at 8 p.m. EST.
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Trevor Denbow, QB Nick Foles, RB Deon Jackson, WR Mike Strachan, DT Chris Williams, TE Jelani Woods. LAS VEGAS: LB Denzel Perryman, T Jackson Barton, DT Neil Farrell Jr., DT Matthew Butler, DE Clelin Ferrell.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Capitals knocked down early and never recover in 6-3 loss to Lightning
Caps knocked down early, never recover in loss to Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two days after the Capitals blew out the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1, it was Tampa Bay’s turn to issue a beatdown on its home ice as Washington fell 6-3 Sunday night. It...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m. South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m. Wednesday’s Games. Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Report: Espada to Return as Astros Bench Coach for 2023 Season
During a press conference last week, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker noted the organization was trying to bring back bench coach Joe Espada for the 2023 season after his pursuit of a managerial position fell through for a third straight year. Espada is reportedly back on contract for the 2023...
Braves News: Braves sign Nick Anderson, DFA Rylan Bannon, and more
As we near the qualifying offer deadline, the Atlanta Braves signed their first player of the winter in right-handed reliever Nick Anderson. He was signed on a non-guaranteed split deal. Should he play in the big leagues, the Braves will pay him $875K. If he appears in the Minors, he will receive $185K.The 32-year-old was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays and spent his 2022 season in Triple-A, tossing 16 innings and owning a 5.63 ERA.
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn’t mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the...
Allen’s miscues, Jefferson’s big day help Vikings beat Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
See the schedule for Marian Hossa’s Blackhawks number retirement night
The Chicago Blackhawks have announced the schedule of events for Marian Hossa's number retirement on Sunday, November 20th at the United Center.
Three minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests
NEW YORK -- Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games, and Boston pitcher Starlin Santos and Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games each under baseball's minor league drug program. Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug, the commissioner's office said Friday.
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Stars over Flyers 5-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindell, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a...
Dejulius scores 22, Cincinnati drops Eastern Kentucky 87-69
CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius’ 22 points helped Cincinnati defeat Eastern Kentucky 87-69 on Sunday. Dejulius shot 9 for 17, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (3-0). Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 8 from distance), and he also had three steals. Landers Nolley II recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Porter’s 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the banged-up Tennessee Titans know opposing defenses start game plans around stopping two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Turns out an aching Tannehill and a patchwork defense were more than enough against the struggling Denver Broncos. Tannehill returned after...
Wizards show offensive potential in weekend of hot shooting
WASHINGTON — The Wizards entered this past weekend dead-last in the NBA in 3-pointers made, with one of the lowest scoring offenses in the league, a disappointing carryover from last season when they ranked similarly on that end of the floor. They went up against a Utah Jazz team that began the day leading the NBA in points per game and ended up locking horns in a shootout, which in most cases would not suit their strengths.
Cubs Looking for Outside Help at Center Field
With injuries to Brennan Davis and Alexander Canario, the Chicago Cubs are looking at outside help to fill their bleak prospects in center field.
