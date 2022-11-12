As we near the qualifying offer deadline, the Atlanta Braves signed their first player of the winter in right-handed reliever Nick Anderson. He was signed on a non-guaranteed split deal. Should he play in the big leagues, the Braves will pay him $875K. If he appears in the Minors, he will receive $185K.The 32-year-old was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays and spent his 2022 season in Triple-A, tossing 16 innings and owning a 5.63 ERA.

