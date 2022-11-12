ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

FOX 21 Online

Native-Owned Farm In Sawyer Celebrates Arrival Of Buffalo

SAWYER, Minn. – A native-owned farm in Sawyer celebrated the arrival of a dozen buffalo to its land on Friday. Native Wise farm sits on 380 acres. Community members gathered with a welcoming song for the buffalo and a meal for all to enjoy. The Nature Conservancy’s preserves in...
SAWYER, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Curling Club Installs Ice in Preparation for 2022-23 Season

DULUTH, Minn.–Excitement is building for Duluth’s Curling Club to begin it’s season of competition. Club members and volunteers were on the fresh sheet of ice at the DECC painting those important circles for the stones to glide into. Before today, it was all about flooding the rink...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Volunteers Put Finishing Touches On Bentleyville

DULUTH, Minn. — This year’s Bentleyville display has been in the works since the end of September and it’s almost time for Bayfront Festival Park to shine once again. But Bentleyville isn’t possible without volunteers. Many Duluthians and students are helping set up all of the string lights, displays, and photo opportunities.
DULUTH, MN
96.7 The River

Wicked Waves On Duluth’s Canal Walkway Thursday

DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says with large waves, the walkway next to the canal filled up Thursday next to the Lift Bridge - and for good reason!. Thanks to the low-pressure overhead and strong northeast winds, the level of Lake Superior rose a foot...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: UMD Students Share Experiences of Studying Abroad

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s International Education Week and the University of Minnesota Duluth is holding a range of events, one being a study abroad informative panel. On Monday, UMD students Amy Diedrich and Issac Conrad joined FOX21 live in-studio to talk about their time spent abroad. Diedrich participated...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Students At Raleigh Academy Honor Veterans With Concert

DULUTH, Minn. — Students at Raleigh Academy in Duluth were not to be outdone when it came to a tribute to veterans. They were joined in the gymnasium by family and by those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces. The children sang patriotic and meaningful...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Christmas Trees Being Sold At The Duluth Farmer’s Market

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s after Halloween, meaning that we can officially have Christmas trees out. If you want that fresh Christmas tree smell in your house, then shopping locally at a tree farm, is the way to go. The Duluth Farmer’s Market is selling trees, wreaths, syrup, and more gearing up for the holiday season.
DULUTH, MN
B105

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
DULUTH, MN

