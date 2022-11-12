Read full article on original website
State Volleyball: Grand Rapids to Play for 3rd, Ely Stays Alive in Consolation Play
ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Grand Rapids volleyball teams dreams of a state title came to an end on Friday, as the Thunderhawks fell to Marshall 3-0 in the Class AAA semifinals. Rapids will next play Kasson-Mantorville in the 3rd place game on Saturday. In other state volleyball action, Ely defeated...
Two Late 3rd Period Goals Help Omaha Rally Past #20 UMD Men’s Hockey
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team would drop their first game of a two game series against Omaha on Friday, 3-2. The Bulldogs were led offensively by Jessie Jacques and Tanner Laderoute. Same two teams on Saturday with puck drop at 6:07 PM.
Native-Owned Farm In Sawyer Celebrates Arrival Of Buffalo
SAWYER, Minn. – A native-owned farm in Sawyer celebrated the arrival of a dozen buffalo to its land on Friday. Native Wise farm sits on 380 acres. Community members gathered with a welcoming song for the buffalo and a meal for all to enjoy. The Nature Conservancy’s preserves in...
Duluth Curling Club Installs Ice in Preparation for 2022-23 Season
DULUTH, Minn.–Excitement is building for Duluth’s Curling Club to begin it’s season of competition. Club members and volunteers were on the fresh sheet of ice at the DECC painting those important circles for the stones to glide into. Before today, it was all about flooding the rink...
‘BRUCE IS BACK!’: Black Woods Replaces Its Mascot; Original Head Still Missing
DULUTH, Minn. – Black Woods Grill and Bar in Duluth has its beloved mascot, Bruce, back in the lobby welcoming guests once again – but it’s not the original, which has been around since Black Woods opened in 1997. The new Bruce is a replacement after the...
Large waves in Duluth's Canal Park this evening
As Duluth is also under a gale warning this evening, large waves can be seen rolling in on Duluth's Canal Cam. Video below:
CCU College, Cosmetology Careers Unlimited-Duluth Has Closed Its Doors
CCU College of Hair, Skin, and Nails in Duluth has made the decision to close its doors. CCU was a locally owned school that has a long history of providing Cosmetology and Esthetics education to students in Downtown Duluth. The school has been providing education in the cosmetology industry for over 50 years.
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Volunteers Put Finishing Touches On Bentleyville
DULUTH, Minn. — This year’s Bentleyville display has been in the works since the end of September and it’s almost time for Bayfront Festival Park to shine once again. But Bentleyville isn’t possible without volunteers. Many Duluthians and students are helping set up all of the string lights, displays, and photo opportunities.
Wicked Waves On Duluth’s Canal Walkway Thursday
DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says with large waves, the walkway next to the canal filled up Thursday next to the Lift Bridge - and for good reason!. Thanks to the low-pressure overhead and strong northeast winds, the level of Lake Superior rose a foot...
Coffee Conversation: UMD Students Share Experiences of Studying Abroad
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s International Education Week and the University of Minnesota Duluth is holding a range of events, one being a study abroad informative panel. On Monday, UMD students Amy Diedrich and Issac Conrad joined FOX21 live in-studio to talk about their time spent abroad. Diedrich participated...
Students At Raleigh Academy Honor Veterans With Concert
DULUTH, Minn. — Students at Raleigh Academy in Duluth were not to be outdone when it came to a tribute to veterans. They were joined in the gymnasium by family and by those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces. The children sang patriotic and meaningful...
Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator
Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy. On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation. Minnesota Power is...
Christmas Trees Being Sold At The Duluth Farmer’s Market
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s after Halloween, meaning that we can officially have Christmas trees out. If you want that fresh Christmas tree smell in your house, then shopping locally at a tree farm, is the way to go. The Duluth Farmer’s Market is selling trees, wreaths, syrup, and more gearing up for the holiday season.
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
