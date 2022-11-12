Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shook hands ahead of a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit.Footage shows the two world leaders smiling as they shake hands in front of US and Chinese flags at the Mulia hotel.The presidents will discuss a range of issues, from Beijing’s stance on Taiwan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.It is the pair’s first meeting in person since Mr Biden took office, though the two have spoken on the phone and in video calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27: Joe Biden tells Egypt summit US will meet emissions target by 2030Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of SenateJoe Biden announces $850m for US-ASEAN to tackle ‘biggest issues of our time’

5 HOURS AGO