Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

White House walks back Biden’s pledge to ‘free Iran’ as Tehran hails new 'world order'

President Joe Biden’s pledge to “free Iran” did not reflect a plan for a direct move against the regime, according to a senior White House official. “The president was expressing our solidarity with the protesters, as he's been doing, quite frankly, from the very outset,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “It's going to be — and it should be — up to the people of Iran to determine their future. And that hasn't changed.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Biden torched over call to investigate Elon Musk's foreign ties: 'One of the most hypocritical statements'

Rep. James Comer called out President Biden’s hypocrisy after he suggested new Twitter CEO Elon Musk should be investigated for his ties to foreign countries. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House Wednesday when asked if Musk is a national security threat.
POLITICO

Biden’s real body man

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president

Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

What Biden and Xi Can Agree On

Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
Washington Examiner

White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship

The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
The Independent

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meeting

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shook hands ahead of a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit.Footage shows the two world leaders smiling as they shake hands in front of US and Chinese flags at the Mulia hotel.The presidents will discuss a range of issues, from Beijing’s stance on Taiwan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.It is the pair’s first meeting in person since Mr Biden took office, though the two have spoken on the phone and in video calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27: Joe Biden tells Egypt summit US will meet emissions target by 2030Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of SenateJoe Biden announces $850m for US-ASEAN to tackle ‘biggest issues of our time’
US News and World Report

Protest Takes Place During U.S. President Biden's COP27 Speech

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said. Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: National division is a win for Biden

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden leading what now appears to be a permanently divided nation. Despite his promises of unity, voters this week stuck with their team, the Republicans unable to bring over enough independents and Democrats to prove that their message and that of MAGA are dominant and liberals holding on with the help of single women and younger voters.
The Associated Press

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:

