Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Russia says Biden’s exaggerating chances of Brittney Griner release to help in the midterms
An aide to Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Joe Biden has over exaggerated the chances of securing Brittney Griner’s release from jail because of the upcoming midterm elections in the US. Speaking with Russian news agency TASS on Sunday, Yury Ushakov was reported as saying that the...
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Biden was 'expressing solidarity' when he said 'we're going to free Iran,' White House says
President Joe Biden was "expressing solidarity" with protesters when he said at a campaign event late Thursday that "we're going to free Iran," a White House spokesman clarified on Friday.
Biden says it would be 'fun' to watch Trump and DeSantis run against each other
President Joe Biden may not have made a final decision on whether he will seek reelection, but he is looking forward to the 2024 Republican primaries. Biden was asked if he thought former President Donald Trump, who may launch a third presidential bid next week, or Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who had a big win on Tuesday night, would be tougher competition.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Washington Examiner
White House walks back Biden’s pledge to ‘free Iran’ as Tehran hails new 'world order'
President Joe Biden’s pledge to “free Iran” did not reflect a plan for a direct move against the regime, according to a senior White House official. “The president was expressing our solidarity with the protesters, as he's been doing, quite frankly, from the very outset,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “It's going to be — and it should be — up to the people of Iran to determine their future. And that hasn't changed.”
Biden torched over call to investigate Elon Musk's foreign ties: 'One of the most hypocritical statements'
Rep. James Comer called out President Biden’s hypocrisy after he suggested new Twitter CEO Elon Musk should be investigated for his ties to foreign countries. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House Wednesday when asked if Musk is a national security threat.
POLITICO
Biden’s real body man
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
Washington Examiner
Biden tells Xi they have 'responsibility' to 'manage' their 'differences' before high-stakes G-20 meeting
President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping they were both burdened with the responsibility of demonstrating that the two superpowers could cooperate on common interests despite a multitude of differences during their first in-person meeting of his administration. "As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in...
Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
What Biden and Xi Can Agree On
Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Lay Out 'Red Lines,' Not Make Concessions to China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are...
Washington Examiner
White House downplays potential for Biden-Xi meeting to 'reset' US-China relationship
The White House dismissed the prospect of President Joe Biden's first in-person discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping easing the strained relationship between their two countries. National security adviser Jake Sullivan bristled when asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One whether the meeting could thaw the icy relationship, underscoring...
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meeting
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shook hands ahead of a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit.Footage shows the two world leaders smiling as they shake hands in front of US and Chinese flags at the Mulia hotel.The presidents will discuss a range of issues, from Beijing’s stance on Taiwan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.It is the pair’s first meeting in person since Mr Biden took office, though the two have spoken on the phone and in video calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27: Joe Biden tells Egypt summit US will meet emissions target by 2030Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of SenateJoe Biden announces $850m for US-ASEAN to tackle ‘biggest issues of our time’
US News and World Report
Protest Takes Place During U.S. President Biden's COP27 Speech
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said. Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: National division is a win for Biden
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden leading what now appears to be a permanently divided nation. Despite his promises of unity, voters this week stuck with their team, the Republicans unable to bring over enough independents and Democrats to prove that their message and that of MAGA are dominant and liberals holding on with the help of single women and younger voters.
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:
