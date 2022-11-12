ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Key Piece of 2018 Manny Machado Trade to LA Released by Orioles

In today's edition of keeping up with former Dodgers, a one-time LA top prospect was shown the door in Baltimore. Heading into the 2018 season, minor league outfielder Yusniel Diaz was making a name for himself on the prospects pipeline. Knowing he didn't have a clearcut path to playing time in Los Angeles, teams began inquiring about his availability heading into the trade deadline that year.
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards

On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Wandy Abreu named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year

Red Sox prospect Wandy Abreu has been named the Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year, Minor League Baseball announced on Friday. Abreu, 20, made 18 relief appearances for the DSL Red Sox Blue affiliate this season. Thirteen of those 18 outings were scoreless, as the right-hander posted a 1.22 ERA and 3.14 FIP to go along with 45 strikeouts to 11 walks over 37 total innings of work.
BOSTON, MA

