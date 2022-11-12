Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
Dodgers News: Blue Jays Seeking to Acquire Dodgers Soutpaw in Free Agency
Toronto will look to sign southpaw Andrew Heaney
Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels both pursuing Japanese ace Kodai Senga
The Los Angeles Dodgers and their inter-city rivals the Angles are both reportedly in the hunt for the same top
Yardbarker
Key Piece of 2018 Manny Machado Trade to LA Released by Orioles
In today's edition of keeping up with former Dodgers, a one-time LA top prospect was shown the door in Baltimore. Heading into the 2018 season, minor league outfielder Yusniel Diaz was making a name for himself on the prospects pipeline. Knowing he didn't have a clearcut path to playing time in Los Angeles, teams began inquiring about his availability heading into the trade deadline that year.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards
On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals That L.A.’s Record Is Affecting Team In Locker Room
Your Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of their second five-game losing streak across their first 12 contests of the 2022-23 NBA season. Tonight, they'll have a chance to remedy things a bit against the Brooklyn Nets, but they'll be doing so without their best player, All-Star forward LeBron James.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
dodgerblue.com
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Wandy Abreu named Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year
Red Sox prospect Wandy Abreu has been named the Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Year, Minor League Baseball announced on Friday. Abreu, 20, made 18 relief appearances for the DSL Red Sox Blue affiliate this season. Thirteen of those 18 outings were scoreless, as the right-hander posted a 1.22 ERA and 3.14 FIP to go along with 45 strikeouts to 11 walks over 37 total innings of work.
