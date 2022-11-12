ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks cool off after hot start in dispiriting loss to Thunder

The New York Knicks sputtered with another listless defensive effort in a head-scratching 145-135 loss to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at Madison Square Garden. After building a 12-point lead on the strength of a franchise-record 48 points in the opening quarter, the Knicks suffered a humiliating meltdown that earned them boos from a sold-out 19,812 Garden crowd.
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance

Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents

Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee

The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
The Reporters' Notebook: Team Effort Lifts Thunder

It was a unique matinee matchup inside the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Thunder made its way up the ramp and into Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks at 11 am CT. After giving up 48 first-quarter points the Thunder settled the ship and outscored the Knicks by 18 in the second quarter, using an 11-2 run fueled by the second unit. OKC scored a season-high 79 first-half points on its way to a 145-135 road victory.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
