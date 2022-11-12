Read full article on original website
Embiid's 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Indiana Pacers take down Toronto Raptors behind flawless fourth quarter play
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers want to build a culture that is upbeat and features professionalism and fight. They want to be postive when struggling and keep working hard within each game. In the first half against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, that culture wasn't evident. The Pacers committed...
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the San Antonio Spurs
The Bucks played their second straight game without Giannis Anteokounmpo and Jrue Holiday
Knicks cool off after hot start in dispiriting loss to Thunder
The New York Knicks sputtered with another listless defensive effort in a head-scratching 145-135 loss to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at Madison Square Garden. After building a 12-point lead on the strength of a franchise-record 48 points in the opening quarter, the Knicks suffered a humiliating meltdown that earned them boos from a sold-out 19,812 Garden crowd.
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are 3-4 in home games. Philadelphia is 0-2...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon.
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
Knicks Battle Young Thunder in Matinee
The Knicks look to get back to being a winning team as they go up against red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the more-fun-than-expected Thunder. The New York Knicks (6-6) will be facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) in a matinee showdown at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks are coming off a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Garden which set them back on a path to equilibrium. The Thunder are also coming off a win, beating the Toronto Raptors at home with a huge performance from guard Eugene Omoruyi who scored 22 points in the game.
Raptors Fail to Impress Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Blowout Loss to Thunder
The Toronto Raptors looked like anything but Eastern Conference contenders in a blowout loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Reporters' Notebook: Team Effort Lifts Thunder
It was a unique matinee matchup inside the World’s Most Famous Arena. The Thunder made its way up the ramp and into Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks at 11 am CT. After giving up 48 first-quarter points the Thunder settled the ship and outscored the Knicks by 18 in the second quarter, using an 11-2 run fueled by the second unit. OKC scored a season-high 79 first-half points on its way to a 145-135 road victory.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
Oklahoma City Uses a Franchise Record of Double-Digit Scorers in Win Over Toronto
Oklahoma City notched it’s largest win of the season in a 132-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. It was a team effort for the Thunder, marking the first time in franchise history that eight players scored in double-figures. Toronto was without both Pascal Siakam and Precious...
