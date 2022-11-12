ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Awakens To Dominate Nets, L.A. Wins 116-103

Your Los Angeles Lakers actually won a game! Against a decent Brooklyn Nets team! With LeBron James sidelined!. Anthony Davis exploited the Nets' undersized frontcourt, which thinned out even more after starting center Nicolas Claxton left with a left eye contusion. The Nets surrendered 116 points this evening, having not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes

The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Sunday

After getting off to a hot start this week with a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks for their lone road game on Thursday. Although the Sixers teased a possible comeback after a rough start, they were unsuccessful. With...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114

The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday

Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wichita Eagle

George Pickens is Craving Wins After Saints Victory

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of the season off right, defeating the New Orleans Saints at home, 20-10. It was a highly-anticipated and much-needed victory for the Steelers, who now move to 3-6 entering the final stretch of their season. Things seemed to click on both sides of the ball as they found the endzone twice and won the turnover battle 2-0.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week

With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Injured vs. Cardinals, Doubtful to Return

The Los Angeles Rams (3-5) already entered Sunday's pivotal NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at SoFi Stadium without quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now, while down in the fourth quarter, LA might also be without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who is doubtful to return after being rolled up on awkwardly.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Dennis Allen Brushed Aside ‘QB Change’ Questions

The New Orleans Saints (3-7) season is on the brink of collapse after a 20-10 drubbing by Pittsburgh. Allen addressed the lack of offensive production, ten penalties, and the team's need for better coaching and performance. "I think we got to coach better and play better. I just think we...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

