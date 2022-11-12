Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Awakens To Dominate Nets, L.A. Wins 116-103
Your Los Angeles Lakers actually won a game! Against a decent Brooklyn Nets team! With LeBron James sidelined!. Anthony Davis exploited the Nets' undersized frontcourt, which thinned out even more after starting center Nicolas Claxton left with a left eye contusion. The Nets surrendered 116 points this evening, having not...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals That L.A.’s Record Is Affecting Team In Locker Room
Your Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of their second five-game losing streak across their first 12 contests of the 2022-23 NBA season. Tonight, they'll have a chance to remedy things a bit against the Brooklyn Nets, but they'll be doing so without their best player, All-Star forward LeBron James.
Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game
Steph Curry says that he will play in Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.
Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Kings
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes
The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic
Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Sunday
After getting off to a hot start this week with a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks for their lone road game on Thursday. Although the Sixers teased a possible comeback after a rough start, they were unsuccessful. With...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114
The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live updates
A lot has changed since May. The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves played, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were dancing on the Target Center floor as the Grizzlies headed to the second round of the playoffs. Many people thought these two franchises could be battling for years to come.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Broadcaster Joe Davis Getting Some Love From Football Fans Too
Baseball season is over, and free agency is in full swing. However, the world of sports never stops, and football is currently at the forefront. With that being said, the Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis also calls football games for FOX. On Sunday, Davis was the lead man in today's game...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
Darvin Ham was very critical of his players after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings?
Where does LeBron James stand in his pursuit of the all-time NBA scoring record after sitting out the Lakers' loss to the Kings? The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Kings? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wichita Eagle
George Pickens is Craving Wins After Saints Victory
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of the season off right, defeating the New Orleans Saints at home, 20-10. It was a highly-anticipated and much-needed victory for the Steelers, who now move to 3-6 entering the final stretch of their season. Things seemed to click on both sides of the ball as they found the endzone twice and won the turnover battle 2-0.
Wichita Eagle
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Wichita Eagle
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Injured vs. Cardinals, Doubtful to Return
The Los Angeles Rams (3-5) already entered Sunday's pivotal NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at SoFi Stadium without quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now, while down in the fourth quarter, LA might also be without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who is doubtful to return after being rolled up on awkwardly.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
Wichita Eagle
Dennis Allen Brushed Aside ‘QB Change’ Questions
The New Orleans Saints (3-7) season is on the brink of collapse after a 20-10 drubbing by Pittsburgh. Allen addressed the lack of offensive production, ten penalties, and the team's need for better coaching and performance. "I think we got to coach better and play better. I just think we...
Comments / 0