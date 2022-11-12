ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

On Friday night, the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons by a score of 121-112 to improve to 6-6 in their first 12 games of the season.

Derrick Rose finished his night with eight points and two assists in 16 minutes of playing time.

During the second quarter, something miraculous happened.

The 2011 MVP drove to the basket and attempted a layup (he was also fouled), and the ball got stuck on the rim.

Since there was a foul call, he got free throws, but the way the ball stayed put on the basket is something that is rarely ever seen (especially on a layup).

The video Bleacher Report posted has over 75,000 views in two hours.

Rose is in his third season with the Knicks (he was traded from the Pistons during the 2020-21 season).

Over his tenure with New York, he has been an important role player that helped them make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013 during the 2021 season.

Last season, he only played in 26 games due to injury , which is one of the reasons why the team missed the postseason in 2022.

He's done a fantastic job at turning into a role player after his superstardom was cut short due to injury.

On the season, Rose is averaging 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

With the win over the Pistons, the Knicks improved to 4-2 in the six games that they have played at home in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the Pistons fell to 3-10 in the 13 games that they have played this season.

