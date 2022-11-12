Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Closes Out Fall Season With Three Wins Versus Memphis
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis wrapped up both the fall season and the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday as the Eagles scratched three more wins over Memphis, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago. "We had a very challenging match with Memphis today," head coach Courtney Vernon said....
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Secures No. 2 Seed for ASUN Tournament With Sweep of North Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball swept North Florida (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in the regular-season finale on Sunday. With the win, the Eagles locked up the No. 2 overall seed for the upcoming ASUN Tournament on Nov. 17-19 from Nashville, Tennessee. FGCU capped the regular season on a seven-game win streak, finishing 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the ASUN. North Florida fell to 12-16 and 9-7 in league play as FGCU avenged its conference-opening loss against the Ospreys.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Women's Basketball Drains 15 3-pointers in 92-63 Victory Over FIU
MIAMI – The FGCU women's basketball team maintained its perfect record against FIU on Sunday, as four Eagles reached double figures in scoring and junior guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Mississippi State) connected for a game-best 19 points in the 92-63 victory. Fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Walsh) and junior...
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Drills Record 17 Threes in 105-61 Victory in Chambers' Alico Arena Debut
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The more things change, the more they stay the same. The FGCU men's basketball team enjoyed another successful home opener Sunday night, swamping Ave Maria, 105-61, at Alico Arena in coach Pat Chambers' Southwest Florida debut. The Eagles began the 2022-23 home slate with a high-powered offense that flirted with the program's single-game scoring record.
fgcuathletics.com
Six Eagles Superstars to Enter FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame as Class of 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Six iconic individuals who wrote their place in FGCU athletics history with excellence on the field, court, and course will be inducted to the FGCU Athletics Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023, the school announced Monday. Women's basketball's Kate (Schrader) Bruce, baseball's Richard...
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Tennis Wraps up Fall Season
Box Score BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team wrapped up the fall season on Sunday at the Bonita Bay Classic. The Eagles took on Memphis and despite a couple of matches that went three sets, the Tigers pulled off a sweep. "Memphis really took it to...
fgcuathletics.com
Johnston Named ASUN Player of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a spectacular opening week to the season, FGCU men's basketball junior guard Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) has been named ASUN Player of the Week. "Chase had a great week for us," said head coach Pat Chambers. "He is an extremely hard worker...
fgcuathletics.com
Strong Doubles Play Highlights Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team took on Virginia Tech on day two of the Bonita Bay Classic, collecting wins in three of four doubles matches while also adding a singles win. "Virginia Tech was too tough for us in the singles, but we had some...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Posts Three Wins Over Notre Dame During Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis captured three wins over Notre Dame on Saturday during day two of the Bonita Bay Club Classic. "Notre Dame competed very well this afternoon against us," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We struggled handling the challenges that we had on court and off court, but that is the most wonderful thing about competition as it exposes those areas that we need to grow in. We are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Notches Three Wins Against Purdue to Begin Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis notched three wins over Purdue on Friday kick off the Bonita Bay Classic. "Today was a great opportunity to compete," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "The ladies really enjoyed playing a Bonita Bay again, and we had some great matches this afternoon. We are looking forward to playing Notre Dame tomorrow."
fgcuathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Heads to State Rivals FIU on Sunday
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team continues its 2022-23 non-conference slate Sunday afternoon on the road when the Eagles take on FIU in Miami. Tip-off is set for 2 pm from the Ocean Bank Convocation Center, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. FGCU is...
fgcuathletics.com
Lockey Breaks All-Time Career Assist Record As Eagles Sweep Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball recorded a 3-0 sweep of Jacksonville (25-19, 25-12, 25-16) on Friday as setter Chelsey Lockey (Eaton, Colo.) became the program's all-time leader in career assists. With the 14th sweep of the year and the season sweep of in-state opponent Jacksonville, the Eagles improved to 22-6...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Falls to #1 Florida State in NCAA First Round
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team played an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2017, Friday night against #1 Florida State. The Eagles put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the defending national champions. The game was similar to the matchup in...
Naples, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Naples' pair of Power Five RBs too much for Braden River
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The game was over almost as soon as it started for the Braden River football team, which had the misfortune of coming to Naples High School's Staver Field for a first round playoff game. Entering Friday's Class 3S-Region 4 quarterfinal, Naples had won 15 straight first round ...
Jensen Beach rebounds from two years ago, wins Class 5A state championship over Naples Barron Collier
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.– Raegan Richardson admitted that the state-finals stage overwhelmed Jensen Beach two years ago. Richardson and senior outside hitter Lindsay Walch dominated the stage Saturday, propelling the Falcons past second-time state finalist Naples Barron Collier 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 ...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Longboat Observer
Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey
The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
policeandsecuritynews.com
…AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH November/December 2022
As I write this, it has been just 26 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast just north of Sanibel Island. I spent a good deal of time in that area as a youngster. We were close friends with a family who lived in Fort Myers and we visited often. They lived right on the Caloosahatchee River which flowed across the north end of town into the Gulf of Mexico. Sanibel and Captiva are sister islands which serve as “barrier islands” to the communities of Fort Myers and nearby Port Charlotte. I have wonderful memories of catching catfish on the shores of the Caloosahatchee and snorkeling with my friends around the tip of Sanibel which, at that time, had no more than two or three buildings on it. The beaches were unspoiled and stone crabs abounded in the shallow waters.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer plots build-to-rent project after $30 million deal
After years of looking at a piece of property, Wolfson Development is finally constructing a new build-to-rent community in Fort Myers. Key takeaway: The Wolfson Development Co. will build 300 build-to-rent units in Fort Myers, along with a commercial center and apartments, on 70 acres across from The Forum. Core...
