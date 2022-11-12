ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

New-look IU women's basketball dominates UMass Lowell, continues building chemistry

By Tyler Tachman
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IG6nd_0j83aOUf00

BLOOMINGTON — Back in September, IU coach Teri Moren was speaking about her somewhat new-look team. The 2022-23 roster features seven newcomers. It also features seven holdovers. Describing her team, which features old and new, Moren said this:

“Do we have enough pieces? I think we'll have enough firepower… And so it's going to be up to us in terms of how quickly we can build relationships with each other, how quickly our chemistry can be, once again, really, really, really good.”

Perhaps that’s the most intriguing question for IU women’s basketball early in the season. The puzzle pieces are there. Whether IU can reach its lofty goals this season might hinge on when — or if — they can fit together.

More IU women's basketball:Teri Moren has built something special. But she's not done yet.

The 11th-ranked Hoosiers drubbed UMass Lowell, 93-37 Friday night, a team that was clearly outmatched. There were mostly good signs but also some growing pains in the victory. IU is now 2-0, but it’s likely that we will learn a lot more about where this team stands after IU’s game at No. 4 Tennessee on Monday. But Friday was another opportunity to build chemistry.

“They are a great group,” Moren said. “They’re very enjoyable to coach. I do think they like each other. I think we’re on the right track as far as building our chemistry.”

Part of the challenge this season is filling notable departures. Aleksa Gulbe, Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary are no longer playing for the Hoosiers. They each played crucial roles in IU’s recent success.

IU, though, returned two especially notable pieces —- Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger. That star duo has also been instrumental in IU’s rise. On Friday, Holmes played like a centerpiece, scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds. Berger didn’t put up eye-popping scoring numbers, but did stuff the stat sheet —- six points, four rebounds and three assists.

Finding a way to gell that duo, plus other returnees, with the newcomers is an important storyline to track this season. IU brought in three experienced transfers — Sydney Parrish (Oregon), Alyssa Geary (Providence) and Sara Scalia (Minnesota). Scalia, a talented shooter, was in IU’s starting lineup. On Friday, she showed flashes of her skillset, hitting 3-of-7 from deep.

Parrish and Geary came off the bench. Parrish, who won 2020 IndyStar Miss Basketball, looked like an indispensable spark on both ends of the floor. On Friday, she scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Geary provided frontcourt depth, scoring four points and hauling in four boards.

There are also four freshmen added to the fold this season. The most notable is Yarden Garzon, a versatile 6-3 weapon who started for the Hoosiers. She had an impressive season-opening stat line earlier this week, though she didn’t replicate it Friday.

When building cohesiveness, the importance of those like Berger and Holmes extends beyond their tangible skillset. They’ve served as a bridge to their new teammates.

“For me personally, people like Mackenzie and Grace have really just kinda —- they’re like the glue of our team,” Scalia said. “They’ve kinda made sure everyone is together.”

On Friday, the Hoosiers played very good defense, holding UMass Lowell to shoot just 26.5% from the field and 19% from 3. Offensively, the Hoosiers dominated inside, outscoring UMass Lowell 60-10 in paint points. UMass Lowell had 25 turnovers.

One of the concerns to come out of Friday, though, was IU’s lack of efficiency from deep. The Hoosiers shot just 22.7% from 3. That area was a collective struggle last season. On Friday, IU left a handful of points on the board with misses from the stripe. The Hoosiers shot just 60% from the free-throw line.

“I thought we still got great looks (from three), it just didn’t go down for us, that’ll happen inside of a game,” Moren said. “But I am disappointed with our free-throw shooting. I’m not very happy with that category."

It’s not fair to draw too many big-picture conclusions from this game. But IU took care of business as needed. That’s a solid foundation to build off.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goffrugbyreport.com

Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten

In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
COLUMBUS, OH
thedailyhoosier.com

Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off

Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State defeats Ball State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Indiana Fever finally land top pick in WNBA draft lottery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

THN freshman Nate Millington verbally commits to University of Kentucky

Terre Haute North freshman Nate Millington Friday verbally committed to play college baseball at the University of Kentucky. Millington is regarded as one of the top freshman in the state. At six-two and extremely athletic, his left handed bat and ability to play multiple position is a big attraction to colleges.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
SPENCER, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy