Louisville, KY

How Male football stunned KHSAA 6A favorite, No. 1 St. Xavier in OT to make quarterfinals

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Finally healthy, the Male High School football team opened up the back of its playbook and threw the Kentucky Class 6A playoffs into disarray.

Antonio Harris took a handoff from Daniel Swinney, ran to the left side and then completed a pass to Max Gainey for a 2-point conversion that gave the Bulldogs a 22-21 overtime victory at St. Xavier on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

No. 1-ranked and defending state champion St. Xavier (10-2) was the consensus pick to win the 6A title again this season.

But it’s Male (8-4) moving on after avenging its 31-21 loss to the Tigers in last year’s championship game.

Lucas Cobler’s 10-yard touchdown run in overtime pulled the Bulldogs within 21-20, and coach Chris Wolfe had no doubt about going for 2 and the win.

“We didn’t have much left,” Wolfe said. “We couldn’t get a first down running the ball in the second half, so there wasn’t any sense in us trying to grind it out with them. I was like, ‘I’m going to put it in the hands of my best players.’

“I’m still trying to figure it out. I didn’t dream all of that right there, right?”

It was a nightmare for St. X coach Kevin Wallace and the Tigers, who had defeated Male 24-10 on Sept. 2.

“They deserved to win,” Wallace said of the Bulldogs. “I think they probably played better than we did. We did enough to score at the end of each half but didn’t do much in between offensively.”

Male used a pair of trick plays to pull off the upset.

Gainey, a wide receiver, took a handoff from Cobler and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Vrbancic to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

With the score still 14-7, St. X got a final possession in regulation with 2:25 remaining. Facing fourth-and-goal at the 6-yard line, Tigers quarterback Trevor Havill rushed to the left side and dived into the end zone to tie the score with 21 seconds left.

Havill and Adam Boone shared time at quarterback, with Boone rushing for 130 yards on 25 carries.

“We weren’t comfortable with the matchups we had in terms of throwing the ball,” Wallace said.

Boone’s 1-yard plunge gave St. X a 21-14 lead on the first possession of overtime, setting up Male’s winning score.

Following Cobler’s touchdown run on first down, Wolfe called a timeout. Swinney, who rushed for 128 yards on 18 carries, took the snap in the Wildcat formation and then handed off to Harris, who was sprinting to the left side. He stopped and threw to Gainey for the 2-pointer.

“It was a little wobbly ball,” Gainey said of Harris’s pass. “But my mindset was that we had to win this game. We had to do it for Male. I was like, ‘I have to get this.’”

Male entered the playoffs with a 6-4 record after a roller-coaster regular season that included injuries to Swinney (shoulder) and Gainey (collarbone), forcing them to miss several games apiece.

But with both back and playing well, Male once again looks like a solid contender for the state title.

“Everybody’s going off the record,” Gainey said. “They don’t know who the real Male team is. We came out and showed everybody what we can do tonight.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

MALE 0 7 7 0 8 - 22

ST. XAVIER 0 7 0 7 7 - 21

Second quarter

M – Daniel Swinney 1 run (Lance Gossett kick)

X – Adam Boone 3 pass from Trevor Havill (Logan Zoeller kick)

Third quarter

M – Andrew Vrbancic 11 pass from Max Gainey (Gossett kick)

Fourth quarter

X – Havill 6 run (Zoeller kick)

Overtime

X – Boone 1 run (Zoeller kick)

M – Lucas Cobler 10 run (Gainey pass from Antonio Harris)

The Courier Journal

