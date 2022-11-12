DePaul football takes step toward state title with quarterfinal win over Immaculata

WAYNE − Every game Derek Zammit plays is one more chance to get more comfortable. The DePaul freshman quarterback knows its his team now, and the stakes are getting exponentially higher each week.

Thanks to some sterling play on special teams, the Spartans were never in any danger of losing their Non-Public B quarterfinal game with Immaculata, which gave Zammit the opportunity to play in a less pressurized situation.

Still, he made three throws that show that his progression is ahead of schedule, and that bodes well for DePaul, a 42-13 winner over Immaculata who will host St. Joseph Academy in next Friday’s semifinals.

The first of those throws came on the third play of the game, a 36-yard bomb to Blake Thomas that set up the first Spartan score, a 3-yard run by Anthony Almeida. The special teams, particularly Yasire Howell, took over from there.

Immaculata went three-and-out, and on the ensuing punt, Howell broke through with Almeida right next to him and blocked the kick. The ball rolled out of bounds at the Immaculata 1-yard line, and Zammit scored on a sneak on the next play.

Another three and out sent the punting unit out, and Howell again came in clean and blocked the punt. This time, Jeremy Lopez scooped it up at the 12 and walked into the end zone for a 21-0 lead with 3:57 left in the first quarter.

Cameron Chadwick had catches of 40 and 16 yards to set up his own 3-yard touchdown run, on which he reversed field from left to right, giving Immaculata a glimmer of life down 21-7. DePaul got that one right back, with Jaden Johnson taking a pass in the flat and turning it into a 33-yard touchdown.

Zammit then threw a perfect deep ball to De’zie Jones, hitting him in stride 30 yards down the field. Jones did the rest, outrunning a defender for a 56-yard touchdown and a 35-7 lead at the half.

The Spartans then got the game to running clock in the opening minute of the third quarter. Matt Huliev recovered a fumble on a high shotgun snap and Zammit rolled out and hit Keaon Jenkins at the right end zone sideline for a 14-yard score that ended his day.

Chadwick closed the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mason Geis with 8:15 left in the game.

What it means

The Spartans are back to .500 at 5-5 but more importantly, still alive. St. Joseph Academy (6-2) played its quarterfinal game a week ago, knocking off Montclair Immaculate, 17-0, giving their legendary and retiring head coach Paul Sacco his 358th victory, the most of any active coach in New Jersey.

For Immaculata, the season ends at 4-6, but with freshman Geis now having a full season under his belt, the Spartans have a key piece to build around for the next few years.

Turning point

The two blocked punts. It allowed DePaul to break the game open early and end any chance of Immaculata holding on to any hope of an upset.

“We’ve been so close (to blocking one) all season long, inches sometimes,” Spartan coach Nick Campanile said. “Picked a good spot to finally get a couple.”

Inside the game

Zammit’s growth has been interesting to watch. He stepped in for sophomore starter Patrick Grusser earlier when he originally injured his ankle and immediately showed poise and ability far beyond a freshman level.

Last week, after Grusser re-injured the ankle after the opening series, he came on and led a victory. This was his first taste of playoff action.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with everything,” Zammit said. “The game has slowed down a bit and the coaches have done a great job of getting me prepared. Now, every practice, every game takes on more importance. For me, I just have to focus on each day and getting better because the stakes are much higher now.”

Coming from a quarterback family, Campanile knows the position, and he said that, “he stepped right into the fray. That first week we probably had 60 plays in, but now we’ve opened up the whole playbook. He’s a great study.”

By the numbers

With the running clock in the second half there were only a combined 24 offensive plays over the last two quarters. That held down the stat numbers, with DePaul owing a 278-137 edge in total yards.

Almeida had 45 rushing yards on 7 runs and Zammit had three scrambles for 26 yards. Max McMillan had 3 carries for 34 yards in the second half. Zammit finished 8 of 13 for 167 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, hitting six different receivers in the process. Jones (2 catches, 63 yards) and Johnson (2-34) topped the receivers.

Immaculata was paced by Chadwick’s 4 catches for 66 yards and 7 carries for 25 yards. Michael Tales ran 9 times for 22 yards and Geis was 5 of 11 passing for 91 yards. Ameer Mason had one reception for 25 yards.