Arizona State

Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
ARIZONA STATE
Kait 8

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
WASHINGTON STATE
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations

NEW YORK — (AP) — Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities. In her first post in nearly eight months, Scott showcased her donations to numerous...
NEW YORK STATE

