MSU hockey wins 4-3 for 2nd straight Big Ten sweep — this one over No. 10 Ohio State

By Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
EAST LANSING — The Michigan State hockey team won its fourth straight game and remained unbeaten in five straight with a 4-3 victory over No. 10 Ohio State on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena.

The Spartans (8-3-1 overall, 4-1-1 Big Ten) have compiled 14 points thus far in Big Ten play – one point shy of its 2021-22 point total for the season in conference action. Michigan State also won its fourth straight Big Ten game – the Spartans’ longest winning streak in conference play since the league began play in the 2013-14 season.

MSU earned Friday's win with a pair of goals and an assist from senior Nicolas Müller. His assist came on a first-period goal by Miroslav Mucha. Freshman Tiernan Shoudy picked up his third goal of the season in the second period.

MSU led 3-2 at the end of the first period, thanks to the goal from Mucha just a minute into the game and Muller’s two ― the second of which came with just 4.1 seconds remaining in the frame. The Buckeyes trimmed the lead to 3-2 on a power play goal in the first 90 seconds of the second period, but Shoudy pushed it back out to a pair at 8:44.

Ohio State got a good bounce off a defenseman in front to pull back within a goal at 6:29 of the final period, but MSU goaltender Dylan St. Cyr compiled 18 of his 19 saves (en route to 33 in the game) to keep the visitors from pulling any closer.

Jakub Dobes had 15 first-period saves and 13 over the final two periods to keep his team in it, but Ohio State never could find the equalizer.

Michigan State heads on the road next weekend for a series against Penn State on Friday and Saturday.

— MSU Athletic Communications

