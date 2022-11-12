Read full article on original website
WPFO
Portland's Veterans Day Parade highlights significance of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday, people in Portland lined the streets for the Veterans Day Parade, starting at Longfellow Square. CBS13's Chief Photojournalist Mike Hartford was there, speaking with veterans about the significance of the day.
WPFO
USM student honors veterans at Scarborough retirement community
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine System is marking Veterans Day with a week’s worth of events. Friday, a USM junior led a celebration honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Stuart Harris says...
WPFO
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
WPFO
'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music
SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
WPFO
Residents notice sentimental items removed from grave sites of Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) - Kathy Eliscu’s husband, Ted White, was buried in Portland's Evergreen Cemetery in 2014. In the years since, she has left flowers and sentimental objects at his grave. On Thursday, her friend called and said they had been removed. “It’s very hurtful when you lose somebody that...
WPFO
I-Team: 80 percent of Maine districts, schools report zero bullying incidents
BETHEL (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team discovers 80 percent of schools and districts across Maine report zero incidents of bullying, according to the most recent state data from the 2021 school year. But a parent with students in one of those districts said her kids have been bullied for years.
WPFO
Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
WPFO
'We love him. We miss him': Family of missing Portland man speaks out
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The family of a Portland man who has been missing more than a week is speaking out. Samuel Mugisha, 21, hasn't been seen since the morning of November 4. Mugisha lives on Auburn Street with his cousin, Heritier Ithangishaka, who spoke with CBS13 in an effort to spread awareness.
WPFO
Maine man dead, woman injured after domestic situation in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) -- A man is dead, and a woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after a domestic situation in Waterboro. Deputies and SWAT team members responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, closing the area for hours. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting...
WPFO
Lebanon man arrested after threatening his family with weapon
LEBANON (WGME) - Police say a Lebanon man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his family with a bladed weapon. Maine State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Wiswell Lane in Lebanon shortly before 8 p.m. 'Armed and dangerous': Sabattus standoff start of two days of mayhem. The caller...
WPFO
Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
WPFO
Search ongoing for man who escaped Sabattus standoff, he's considered armed and dangerous
SABATTUS (WGME) -- Police in Sabattus are still searching for a man who escaped a standoff and was involved in several crashes on Friday. According to police, a perimeter was set up around a home at 573 Sabattus Road with 31-year-old Diego Martinez inside. Martinez escaped by driving through the...
WPFO
'We heard screaming:' Neighbors worried after early morning shooting in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A slew of gunshots in Biddeford has neighbors worried. Right now, Biddeford police detectives are investigating the early Thursday morning shooting in a neighborhood just east of downtown. Biddeford police say no one was shot or injured in the shooting, but that does little to ease concerns...
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
