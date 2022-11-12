ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, ME

WPFO

USM student honors veterans at Scarborough retirement community

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine System is marking Veterans Day with a week’s worth of events. Friday, a USM junior led a celebration honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Stuart Harris says...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music

SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

'We love him. We miss him': Family of missing Portland man speaks out

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The family of a Portland man who has been missing more than a week is speaking out. Samuel Mugisha, 21, hasn't been seen since the morning of November 4. Mugisha lives on Auburn Street with his cousin, Heritier Ithangishaka, who spoke with CBS13 in an effort to spread awareness.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine man dead, woman injured after domestic situation in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) -- A man is dead, and a woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after a domestic situation in Waterboro. Deputies and SWAT team members responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, closing the area for hours. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting...
WATERBORO, ME
WPFO

Lebanon man arrested after threatening his family with weapon

LEBANON (WGME) - Police say a Lebanon man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his family with a bladed weapon. Maine State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Wiswell Lane in Lebanon shortly before 8 p.m. 'Armed and dangerous': Sabattus standoff start of two days of mayhem. The caller...
LEBANON, ME
WPFO

Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
PORTLAND, ME

