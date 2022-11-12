Read full article on original website
Ron Sanford
2d ago
wow sure takes a long time to count how much did we pay for these machines I think we need a refund just think it is to be in person voting and we knew the same day we need to rethink about millions of tax payers money spent machines that are very slow
Reply(2)
6
joe mama
2d ago
How is it mathematically possible that almost every "late night ballot dump" seems to favor Dem candidates?..In almost every state and county this happens in...
Reply
3
Comments / 17