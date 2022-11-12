ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 17

Ron Sanford
2d ago

wow sure takes a long time to count how much did we pay for these machines I think we need a refund just think it is to be in person voting and we knew the same day we need to rethink about millions of tax payers money spent machines that are very slow

Reply(2)
6
joe mama
2d ago

How is it mathematically possible that almost every "late night ballot dump" seems to favor Dem candidates?..In almost every state and county this happens in...

Reply
3
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Oregon's U.S. House Fifth District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Sunday, shortly after The Associated Press called the close, hard-fought race for Chavez-DeRemer. Here's her full statement:  “From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus on the The post Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August.   Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
SEATTLE, WA
KGW

Chavez-Deremer declared winner over McLeod-Skinner in Oregon's 5th District

OREGON, USA — Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer was named as the winner in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, according to The Associated Press. Chavez-Deremer's victory flipped the district, giving the Republicans a U.S. House seat in the district. This also makes Chavez-Deremer the first Latina congresswoman from...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes

Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: The Future of Seattle Elections Still in Limbo, King County Progressives Continue to Dominate, and Clark County Will Decide Congressional Race between a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist and a Democrat

The winds of change: Happy Friday after the election! I’m sure you understand by now that election results shift throughout the week as election workers count ballots that arrived later. Typically, we see a little change in candidates’ standings Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and Friday’s the day that the close races become clearer. Unfortunately, not everything is so clear yet. Here's a rule to keep in mind as I go over the ballot drops from today: In King County, later ballots historically pull progressive. As for the rest of Washington, later ballots tend to lean more conservative.
SEATTLE, WA
kmvt

11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
IDAHO STATE
KGW

Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington

SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts

A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Stranger

Slog AM: Southwest Washington Congressional Race Tightens, Bad Cop Concedes in County Prosecutor Race, and Elon Musk Ruins Twitter (Even More)

3rd Congressional District update: After Clark County dropped its latest batch of ballots around 6 pm last night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's lead over MAGA Republican Joe Kent shrunk to just 5,882 votes. She led by more than 10,000 on election night, and the trend of later-arriving ballots in Clark County shifting toward Kent could spell disaster for keeping Washington's most prominent election denier out of Congress. Clark County is reporting about 45,000 more ballots to drop over the next couple of days, and it looks like this one will be a nail-biter.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy