ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Section VI football champs: Bennett, Jamestown, Iroquois, Lackawanna, Randolph

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0kDl_0j83Z2Th00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bennett football team repeated as Section VI Class AA champions with a 36-10 victory against Lancaster on a rainy Friday night at Highmark Stadium, continuing to move past a controversial forfeiture of regular season victories on the hunt for a state title.

Sectional championships also were won by Iroquois in Class B on Friday, as well as Jamestown in Class A, Lackawanna in Class C, and Randolph in Class D on Thursday.

Bennett (4-6) is ranked No. 20 in the state and moves on to the Class AA Far West Regional playoff game next Saturday night at University of Rochester.

“We expected to be here,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said in a team huddle on the Bills logo at midfield that included players, coaches, parents, administrators and Tonja Williams, superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools. “Our journey is not finished.”

On its way to the state championship game last season, Bennett ended Lancaster’s five-year reign in Class AA. The Tigers were the top-ranked team in Western New York after a 20-7 win at Lancaster this season before Section VI ruled that Bennett used an ineligible player for the first six games, requiring the team to forfeit its four division wins, in accordance with NYSPHSAA rules.

“It feels good to be at the top of the mountain right now, but I’m already thinking about next week,” McDuffie said. “I hope we made the city proud. I hope we made Bennett High School proud. And I hope everybody sees that we are really trying to build something special here.”

Bennett quarterback Antonio Davis III threw four touchdown passes, three to University at Buffalo recruit Jayden Lewis, and another to junior receiver Ja’Meer Thomas, who also had a touchdown run. Darell Hamilton plunged in a TD to finish a 10-play drive after Lancaster’s Micah Harry returned opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

“We wanted to do this again and move on to the next level,” Davis said. “Through all the adversity and things of that nature.”

Class A

Jamestown 34, Williamsville North 0

Carsen Bane ran for 162 yards and a touchdown Thursday night, while the Red Raiders defense shut out an opponent for the third time this season, and second consecutive sectional championship game.

Four-year starting quarterback Trey Drake, a North Dakota State recruit, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Darius Freeney in his final game playing in Western New York. Sean O’Brien and Radon Wright also had rushing touchdowns.

Jamestown (9-2), ranked No. 6 in the state, brings an eight-game win streak into the Class A regional at 5 p.m. Saturday at University of Rochester.

Class B

Iroquois 18, Pioneer 7

Trevor Barry rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns, tying the WNY record with 42 rushing touchdowns in a single season, as the Chiefs (11-0) won the school’s second sectional title, and first since 2004.

Barry, a junior has 2,179 yards rushing this season, and 43 total touchdowns, four away from the WNY record set by Jamestown’s Aaron Leeper in 2000.

Allowing just 113 yards and a touchdown against Pioneer, the Iroquois defense has given up 8.4 points per game during its undefeated season. Ranked No. 2 in the state, the Chiefs advance to the Class B regional at 7 p.m. Friday at SUNY Brockport.

Class C

Lackawanna 22, Fredonia 20

Antwan Threets had 188 yards rushing with a 75-yard scoring run, Billy Gechel threw touchdown passes to Ashlin Alexander-Hall and Shyheim Smalls, and Smalls made a late interception to secure the Steelers’ first sectional title since 2008

Lackawanna (11-0), which has won 10 sectional championships dating back to the 1960s with recent Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame inductee Gordy Bukaty, is ranked fourth in the state and will play in the Class C regional at noon Saturday in Batavia.

Fredonia quarterback Ethan Fry, the leading passer in WNY, threw touchdowns to Jameson Quinn and Brandon Wronski, and ran for another score to finish the season with 35 total TDs. The Hillbillies (9-2) were ranked seventh in the state, the highest of any sectional runner-up.

Class D

Randolph 30, Franklinville/Ellicottville 14

Xander Hind rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals (10-0) to a repeat sectional championship for the third time in history.

The No. 4-ranked team in the state, Randolph also repeated in in 1992-93 and 2012-13, and the Cardinals have claimed nine Class D titles over the past two decades.

Hind enters the regional playoff game at 4 p.m. Saturday in Batavia with 2,058 yards rushing this season, second to Barry on the WNY leaderboard, and 25 touchdowns.

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings

Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News 4 Buffalo

St. Francis, Timon win Msgr. Martin football championships

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y (WIVB) — St. Francis secured its second consecutive Monsignor Martin A Division football championship with an 50-20 victory against Canisius on Friday night at Polian Family Field. Bishop Timon-St. Jude beat St. Mary’s 28-7 on Saturday at St. Joe’s to win the Msgr. Martin B Division title in its second season under […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fan walking 68 miles over 3 days to Sunday’s Bills game

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man is underway in his three-day walk to Highmark Stadium ahead of the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday. “It’s about 68 miles,” Patrick Smeralbo said. “Depending on weather and daylight, we’ll see what we can get done.” Patrick Smeralbo is a school PE teacher in Jamestown. He’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy