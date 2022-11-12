Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
An Odd Christmas Dinner and Gallagher’s Amazing 2-Months in Utica
Have I ever told the story about the time when comedian Gallagher came to Utica for a show to benefit Toys for Tots and ended up staying for nearly two months? Or the time he was a guest at our family's Christmas dinner and he offended my mother, and everybody else at the table?
‘Tis the season: Syracuse radio station flips to all Christmas music
‘Tis the season: Snow is in the forecast, holiday coffee cups are out, and Christmas music is on the radio. Syracuse radio station Y94FM (WYYY-FM) flipped its format to all Christmas music on Friday, almost two full weeks before Thanksgiving. “Merry Christmas Syracuse!” Y94FM’s Facebook page said Friday night, alongside...
localsyr.com
27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds
(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
WKTV
MVCC Gaming Club raises money for Children's Miracle Network
UTICA, N.Y. – The MVCC Strategic Gaming Club is hosting a 24-hour game day Friday through Saturday to raise money for Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network (CMN) fundraising program. The club has been participating in the program for 10 years. Extra Life provides gamers a fun way to...
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
iheartoswego.com
December 2022 Food Sense Orders Due December 2nd at Salvation Army
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order December Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, December 2. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
WKTV
Restaurant Impossible in Rome
Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome. His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane. "I came yesterday morning at 9:00 and I will leave here tonight at 9:00,"...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
La’Quan Lemon’s big day lifts Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight section championship (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The most anticipated rematch of the year ended with Cicero-North Syracuse winning its fifth section championship. The Northstars defeated Christian Brothers Academy 34-20 in the Class AA football championship on Sunday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
WKTV
Free basketball clinic to be held at Utica University on Dec.4
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau in partnership with Utica University Men's Basketball, is offering a free basketball clinic on Dec. 4. The event is open to boys and girls ages 8-17 and will be instructed by Utica Mens' Basketball Coach, Sean Coffey, Assistant Coach, Tim Borza and the Utica Men's Basketball players.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County
151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
