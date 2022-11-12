ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

localsyr.com

27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds

(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

MVCC Gaming Club raises money for Children's Miracle Network

UTICA, N.Y. – The MVCC Strategic Gaming Club is hosting a 24-hour game day Friday through Saturday to raise money for Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network (CMN) fundraising program. The club has been participating in the program for 10 years. Extra Life provides gamers a fun way to...
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

December 2022 Food Sense Orders Due December 2nd at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order December Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, December 2. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Restaurant Impossible in Rome

Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome. His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane. "I came yesterday morning at 9:00 and I will leave here tonight at 9:00,"...
ROME, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Free basketball clinic to be held at Utica University on Dec.4

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau in partnership with Utica University Men's Basketball, is offering a free basketball clinic on Dec. 4. The event is open to boys and girls ages 8-17 and will be instructed by Utica Mens' Basketball Coach, Sean Coffey, Assistant Coach, Tim Borza and the Utica Men's Basketball players.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County

151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
UTICA, NY

