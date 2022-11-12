Read full article on original website
clemsontigers.com
Robinson, Douglas Lead Tigers to Third-Consecutive Victory
November 13, 2022 – Amari Robinson and Ale’Jah Douglas combined for 33 of Clemson’s 61 points to lead Clemson to a 3-0 start, downing Richmond 61-40 on Sunday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss is the Spiders’ first of the season, while the Tigers move to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Perform Well at UNF Invite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three members of the Clemson women’s tennis team made the trip to the UNF Invite this weekend, and each of them put up strong efforts and came away with highlights to build on. Eleni Louka came away with a top-50 victory on Saturday, as all three of Louka, Hatton and Medvedeva went 2-1 in singles play.
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 11 of the season. Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 31-16 win over (...)
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
Looks like Swinney is pulling the okey-doke
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers' uniforms for today's game against Louisville at Death Valley. As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will (...)
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Fight, Eliminated by Vanderbilt in First Round of NCAA Tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (8-5-5, 4-3-3 ACC) fell to Vanderbilt (12-4-4, 5-3-SEC) 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field despite outshooting the Commodores, 9-7, and having multiple opportunities late in the match. In the first half, the Tigers and Commodores battled all 45...
clemsontigers.com
Heartbreak at the Buzzer for Clemson in 60-58 Loss
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half and tied the game twice, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina’s Chico Carter Jr. hit a game-winning jumper with 0.8 seconds left in regulation to clinch a 60-58 victory on Friday night.
Local 2023 receiver reports Clemson offer
Clemson has extended an offer to a standout local wide receiver. Greenville (S.C.) High School's Tyler Brown announced an offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brown, a (...)
Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships
Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
