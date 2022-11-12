JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three members of the Clemson women’s tennis team made the trip to the UNF Invite this weekend, and each of them put up strong efforts and came away with highlights to build on. Eleni Louka came away with a top-50 victory on Saturday, as all three of Louka, Hatton and Medvedeva went 2-1 in singles play.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO