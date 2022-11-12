ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Robinson, Douglas Lead Tigers to Third-Consecutive Victory

November 13, 2022 – Amari Robinson and Ale’Jah Douglas combined for 33 of Clemson’s 61 points to lead Clemson to a 3-0 start, downing Richmond 61-40 on Sunday afternoon in Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss is the Spiders’ first of the season, while the Tigers move to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Perform Well at UNF Invite

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three members of the Clemson women’s tennis team made the trip to the UNF Invite this weekend, and each of them put up strong efforts and came away with highlights to build on. Eleni Louka came away with a top-50 victory on Saturday, as all three of Louka, Hatton and Medvedeva went 2-1 in singles play.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fight, Eliminated by Vanderbilt in First Round of NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (8-5-5, 4-3-3 ACC) fell to Vanderbilt (12-4-4, 5-3-SEC) 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field despite outshooting the Commodores, 9-7, and having multiple opportunities late in the match. In the first half, the Tigers and Commodores battled all 45...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Heartbreak at the Buzzer for Clemson in 60-58 Loss

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half and tied the game twice, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina’s Chico Carter Jr. hit a game-winning jumper with 0.8 seconds left in regulation to clinch a 60-58 victory on Friday night.
CLEMSON, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Blacksburg High School basketball team will have a game with Spartanburg High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
BLACKSBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships

Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

