Young SEMO QB, defense lead Redhawk rally
The future at the quarterback position for Southeast Missouri State is without question in the hands (and arm) of sophomore Paxton DeLaurent. However, in Saturday’s 31-7 win at Eastern Illinois, freshman Patrick Heitert had an impressive enough collegiate debut that the immediate future may be pretty good in HIS hands.
Redhawk Notes: SEMO WBB falls at Ole Miss
Southeast Missouri State fell in women's basketball action on Thursday 83-57 at Ole Miss in Oxford. The Redhawks (1-1) were led by Rahmena Henderson, who had a career-best 13 points. The Kilgore College transfer shot 3-for-8 from three-point range, with three rebounds and two assists. Sophomore forward Kennedi Watkins added...
Earley making most of opportunity - early - with Redhawk hoops
Southeast Missouri State junior forward Josh Earley hasn’t spent much time actually playing on a basketball court in recent seasons, so when the Redhawks signed the 6-foot-7 athlete last spring, it was a legitimate question to wonder just how good the transfer from Tulsa University could be for SEMO.
USI men’s basketball secures first-ever win in NCAA Division I
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball opened the NCAA Division I era at Screaming Eagles Arena with a 71-53 victory Southern Illinois University Sunday afternoon. The Screaming Eagles start the year 1-1, while the Salukis begins 2022-23, 2-1. The Eagles won the tip and jumped out to quick 6-2 lead in the contest. The Salukis did not let the Eagles get too far out front as the first half would feature 10 lead changes and six ties. USI had the largest lead of the open half with that early 6-2 advantage.
Saxony Lutheran soccer earns trip to final four with win over Principia
ST. LOUIS — Saxony Lutheran used an early goal to beat Principia 1-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Principia High School to advance to the final four. Senior Max Richey scored the eventual game-winner just nine minutes into the first half and the Crusaders...
NMCC turns over chance at district title
NEW MADRID – A pair of early turnovers led to a hole the New Madrid County Central Eagles couldn’t dig out of Friday night, falling to Lift for Life Academy 66-26 in the Class 2, District 1 championship game. “We just didn’t play like us,” Eagles head coach...
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
Confession leads to renewed hope in Cape Girardeau murder case
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a nightmare Yameka Robinson relives over and over again. “It’s traumatizing, it’s something I see every night when I go to sleep,” said Yameka Robinson. She says she lives in fear. “Everyday, all the time,” said Robinson. A new...
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
New Perry County sheriff talks about his new role
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Sheriff Gary Schaaf has served the citizens of Perry County as sheriff for nearly three decades. With his retirement at the end of September of 2022, Schaaf gave the county his recommendation for the next sheriff. New Sheriff Jason Klaus, who has worked his way...
