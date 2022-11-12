ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit

(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
NBC News

New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others

The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake

Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters

Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” is hitting the campaign trail for a new special and this time he’s speaking to election deniers and other conspiracy theorists. In a preview clip released by Comedy Central, Klepper meets two voters in Michigan, including one with some odd ideas about kidnapping plots.
The Independent

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
SANTA FE, NM
KTVZ

Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
KTVZ

Dave Chappelle talks Kanye, antisemitism and Trump in ‘SNL’ monologue

Dave Chappelle addressed several contentious topics in his latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue, focusing mostly on Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments. In a lengthy stand-up set, Chappelle name-checked former President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker — and also may have alluded to the negative reaction to jokes he’s made about transgender people.
Rolling Stone

FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home

At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”  The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
VIRGINIA STATE
KTVZ

5 things to know for Nov. 14: Midterms, UVA shooting, Air show crash, Trump, China

The TSA is ramping up security measures at airports nationwide after admitting to multiple protocol failures that allowed a man to get through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving in 10 days. Here’s what else you need...
KTVZ

New York returns nearly 200 looted antiquities to Pakistan

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has returned 192 looted antiquities with a value of nearly $3.4 million to Pakistan. District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced the repatriation in a press release on Thursday. The return is the culmination of a years-long investigation into the sale of artifacts looted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy