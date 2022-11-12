Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit
(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
Complex
Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against Film Crew Over Deadly ‘Rust’ Shooting
Nearly a year after the fatal shooting accident on the set of Rust, in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souz, the actor is seeking to clear his name. The New York Times reports Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit...
TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin Sues Crew Members On 'Rust' Film For Halyna Hutchins Shooting Death
Alec Baldwin has taken the offense in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... as he remains under the D.A.'s microscope for possible criminal prosecution, he's filed suit against some crew members, arguing they're to blame -- not him. Alec's accusing 4 crew members -- Chief Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed,...
New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others
The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show...
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
HuffPost
Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters
Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” is hitting the campaign trail for a new special and this time he’s speaking to election deniers and other conspiracy theorists. In a preview clip released by Comedy Central, Klepper meets two voters in Michigan, including one with some odd ideas about kidnapping plots.
Los Angeles Times
Capt. Hollywood: The ex-LAPD boss who tipped off CBS to Moonves assault claim
The actions of former Cmdr. Cory Palka, a 34-year veteran of the LAPD who mingled with celebrities, are under scrutiny.
Jimmy Kimmel has fired shots at Trump for years, but he says his fan base took the hit
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has made it clear he’s no fan of former President Donald Trump with years’ worth of monologues and skits on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But the comedian recently said he has faced consequences. On the newest episode of Stitcher’s “Naked Lunch”...
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
KTVZ
Michelle Obama praises Biden but stops short of full-throated 2024 endorsement
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she thinks President Joe Biden is “doing a great job,” but stopped short of a full-throated endorsement for another White House run in a recent interview. “You know, I, I — I will have to see,” Obama said when asked if she...
KTVZ
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
KTVZ
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye, antisemitism and Trump in ‘SNL’ monologue
Dave Chappelle addressed several contentious topics in his latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue, focusing mostly on Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments. In a lengthy stand-up set, Chappelle name-checked former President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker — and also may have alluded to the negative reaction to jokes he’s made about transgender people.
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
KTVZ
Jubilant Kherson residents hug liberating soldiers — but know Russians are still just over the river
By CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Clayton Nagel, and journalist Kosta Gak, CNN. Once the scene of Russian occupation, the drive into newly liberated Kherson city was eerily quiet. For much of the journey through smaller towns and settlements, our team of CNN journalists...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Nov. 14: Midterms, UVA shooting, Air show crash, Trump, China
The TSA is ramping up security measures at airports nationwide after admitting to multiple protocol failures that allowed a man to get through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving in 10 days. Here’s what else you need...
KTVZ
Start your week smart: Midterms, Iran, Covid-19, Air show crash, Dolly Parton
Today is World Kindness Day. Do with that information what you will. Sure, it’s just another made-up day, but unlike candy corn or cilantro, kindness is a far less divisive subject. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. •...
KTVZ
New York returns nearly 200 looted antiquities to Pakistan
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has returned 192 looted antiquities with a value of nearly $3.4 million to Pakistan. District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced the repatriation in a press release on Thursday. The return is the culmination of a years-long investigation into the sale of artifacts looted...
Comments / 0